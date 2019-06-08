WWE Super ShowDown 2019 results and highlights

Plus, multiple championship matches, few storyline based matches and a battle royal were also on the card from the show which took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday (June 7).

Here are the results from the PPV night:

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship Match)

Seth Rollins had his ribs taped thanks to the beatdown by Brock Lesnar on Raw. Baron Corbin targeted the injured ribcage area to take advantage during the match and countered a Stomp attempt with a Deep Six for a near fall. He wanted to use a chair in the match but the referee stopped him. Rollins rolled him up from behind to get the pinfall win.

An irate Corbin put him down with an End of Days after which Brock Lesnar showed up to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Rollins hit a low blow on Lesnar and unloaded chair-shots on him to seek redemption from Monday's attack. The beast could never cash in the contract as he went down after receiving a Stomp on the MITB briefcase.

'Demon’ Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Andrade hit his finisher move, Hammerlock DDT but Balor kicked out of it to his disbelief. He set the champ up for a springboard top rope move but Balor reversed it with a Super Implant DDT. He immediately followed it up with the Coup De Grace to get the win and retain the Intercontinental title.

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

McIntyre's presence allowed Shane to gain the upper-hand during this Super ShowDown contest. Reigns caught McIntyre off-guard with a Superman Punch outside the ring but Shane hit him through the ropes into the groin while he was entering the ring. A spear followed next from McMahon for a near fall. Reigns countered a coast to coast attempt with a Superman Punch. Shane distracted the referee to allow McIntyre to hit the Big Dog with a Claymore Kick. McMahon hooked the legs to pin Reigns for the victory.

Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party (1-on-3 handicap match)

Sullivan was in full control of the Super ShowDown match after slamming down Kalisto to the mat. But the three Lucha members attacked him at the same time to forcing the referee to disqualify the match. As they were about to leave the ring, Sullivan went after them and hit Mettalik with a nasty back body drop on the floor. Kalisto was next to receive a slam on the ramp followed by Dorado whom Sullivan planted with another slam on the apron.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Triple H targeted Orton's arms but received a back body suplex on the announce table. He came back with his signature knee to the face move but Orton countered with an RKO for a near fall. The Viper then set for a Punt but ran into a Pedigree. He kicked out of it as the fight continued at ringside where Triple H planted Orton with four back body suplexes on the announce table. Triple H posed in the ring for sometime to which Orton capitalized with an RKO out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley posed on a platform to get a special entrance at Super ShowDown. He hit Strowman's own finisher, a Running Powerslam for the near fall to start the match. Another slam followed on the ramp as the fight continued on the ramp. Strowman finally countered with a slam to the mat followed by the Running Powerslam for the pinfall win.

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship match)

Kofi hit a leaping clothesline on Ziggler, who countered with a Spike DDT. Kofi replied with an SOS on his opponent for a near fall. Ziggler sent his opponent back to back to the ring post and steel steps after which Woods ran out to check his buddy. He distracted Ziggler which allowed Kofi to hit Ziggler with the Trouble in Paradise to retain his title.

50-Man Battle Royal

The ring at Super ShowDown was not big enough and made this battle royal pretty much a joke. The finishing moments witnessed Cesaro eliminating Ali and Ricochet before Saudi's own Monsoor eliminated him. Elias tried to hit him from the back but Monsoor superkicked Elias and dropped him off the ring to win the match.

The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

The main event of Super ShowDown had a good start with Goldberg hitting two back to back spears on Undertaker. He went for the third one on the barricade which left himself busted open. The Deadman took advantage of it and delivered the Chokeslam-Tombstone Piledriver combo for a near fall. He hit the Snake Eyes followed by a big boot to which Goldberg reversed with another spear followed by a botched Jackhammer. The Myth was basically out of gas as 'Taker had to finish the match by planting him with a hideous chokeslam. The Phenome posed in the ring as pyros and fireworks closed the show.