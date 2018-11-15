WWE superstar Alexa Bliss dealing with career-threatening injury?

There has been a lot of hide-and-seek about her status ever since this summer. WWE never clarified her health condition and we had to rely only on the insider scoops, which disclosed that Alexa Bliss is dealing with an undisclosed injury for a while now. This is the reason she will only be leading Team Raw at Survivor Series and stay away from in-ring competition.

Alexa Bliss wrestled last at the Hell in a Cell PPV where she failed to recapture the WWE Raw women's championship. Meanwhile, a concussion also started bothering her, hence the officials sidelined her. They actually wanted to make The Goddess of the WWE fit in time for the Evolution PPV. A dream match was waiting for her against Trish Stratus.

As a testing process, Little Miss Bliss returned to action in a house show prior to Evolution. Ronda Rousey threw her badly during the match that resulted in another injury. This barred her from competing at Evolution even after WWE tried to protect her by adding her in a tag team match. So the question remains whether her injury is serious.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on the situation stating Alexa Bliss suffered multiple concussions in a short span of time. This is why she is out of Survivor Series. There is no update on her return date as well. Here's what the source has offered,

"The situation is there's been a lot of talk going on with her. So it was not just a concussion, she's actually had multiple concussions in a short period of time. So that's why they're so cautious with her right now. I thought it was more than one but it's not. I don't know the number, I just know there's more than one. That's not a good thing."

Done looking for perfection , now looking for progress. New Focus, New motivation . Starting slow, keeping it light in the gym, light in the ring & step by step coming back better, stronger & healthier 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/uWzBTdQ1A3 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 14, 2018

The good thing is that the woman concerned herself noticed the rumours going on around her career and reacted in a positive way. She hinted to come back soon by posting a video of training sessions on Twitter. We hope that it is true considering how much 'the five-feet of fury' is valuable to the WWE Raw roster. There should not be any repetition of the trauma that Paige suffered earlier this year.