WWE superstar Nikki Bella finds new partner after break-up with John Cena

Nikki Bella might have found a new man in her life, as per the ongoing rumors. US Daily reported that she is dating former 'Dancing With The Stars' partner Artem Chigvintsev. These two have been part of the 25th season of ABC's hit reality show in 2017. They managed to be in the competition for almost two months before they got eliminated.

The former Divas Champion was only good friends with Artem Chigvintsev back then as she was still in a relationship with John Cena. Now that she was in search of a new soulmate, Artem may have been able to fulfill the vacant spot in his former dancing partner's life. Haters already started saying this is another way to hype up the fourth season of Total Bellas.

Furthermore, Nikki Bella may have cheated John Cena all the way during her stint on DWTS. The franchise figure of the WWE was in good terms with Artem, though. In an interview with E News, he disclosed that Artem was about to choreograph a dance for Nikki and Cena's wedding. Well, the former couple called off the wedding in spring 2018.

We guess Artem Chigvintsev got closer to the elder Bella following this. Here's more on their current status courtesy of wrestlingINC.com,

"Nikki reportedly supported Artem during the DWTS Juniors tapings in the summer of 2018, and the two have been spending a lot of time together since, despite their busy schedules. Artem is currently on a national DWTS live tour but he and Nikki were spotted together in Studio City, California during Christmas weekend."

More on this brand new relationship will be revealed when Total Bellas premiers on January 13th via the E Network. Multiple trailers of the show have been released all around the social media containing footages of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. This is a big hint that this blooming romance will be an integral part of the show.

Prior to this, the two-time Divas Champion went on a date with the Peter Krauss. But that did not work out as Nikki failed to relate with the Bachelorette Star. Later she expressed her desire to date a wrestler or a celeb. As stated to Hollywood Life, "she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time." It looks like Artem is the one to hit the chord in the right manner to win the heart of the WWE Glam Queen.