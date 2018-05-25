WWE superstar Randy Orton undergoes knee surgery

It is worth to note that Randy Orton did not go to the United Kingdom tour of the WWE, as well. This always remains a special tour for the company who travel along with all the big names to perform across Europe. Even Ronda Rousey flew to Switzerland for one night to entertain the fans.

However, the fans did miss the presence of the Apex Predator of the WWE during this tour. There were multiple reports pondering on the potential reason behind his absence. We thought about a injury might be the main reason. But, the chances were ruled out by Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to them, Randy Orton worked on a lighter schedule for a long time. He skipped most of the house shows for the entire 2017-18 season. This is the same reason he did not visit the United Kingdom, this year.

But, WWE.com gave a different reason and an official update on his status. It confirmed that the 13-time world champion is dealing with a knee injury. In order to 'to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee’, he had undergone a surgery, earlier this month. This is the reason behind his absence from the televised programming.

Randy Orton himself talked with the WWE.com to clear the air about his status. As per his statements, the knee injury has bothered him for a long time. But, he had to wait for the right time to undergo the operation. After the Wrestlemania season ended was the right time for him,

“I’ve known I needed the surgery since late last year, but I’ve been waiting for the right time to get my knee cleaned out. Right now was the right time.”

The source confirmed that the Viper is “staying motivated to come back and dominate the blue brand.” There’s no update available on the potential return date for the future Hall of Famer. We wish him a healthy and speedy recovery so that he comes back, stronger than ever.