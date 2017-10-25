WWE superstar Roman Reigns infected by meningitis virus

Bengaluru, October 25: This year’s TLC event turned out to be the one-off instance that witnessed a huge change to the match card due to superstars illness. The main event itself saw change as Roman Reigns was replaced by Kurt Angle who acted as a Shield member, himself on the night.

Apart from that, Bray Wyatt and his real-life brother, Bo Dallas had also felt the effect of an infective virus was could not appear on the show.

As per updates from SportsKeeda.com, WWE officials were concerned with the condition of the affected members on the roster. Just a couple of days prior to the show, they were tested for a final time to check whether they were fit enough to compete. Since the virus turned out to be quite infectious, the creative team decided to keep them away from the show.

Apparently, Reigns, Wyatt, and Dallas are all infected by a meningitis virus which caused a stumbling block for the TLC PPV. It did not let us witness the much-anticipated return of the Shield at the main event of the night. You can check the effects of this disease as stated by the source, here:

“Meningitis is a highly contagious virus and has a lot of devastating effects. While it can cause death in some patients that is if it gets too bad and isn't properly treated. Someone like a WWE Superstar is going to have access to the best care possible.”

Since WWE Superstar’s job is to compete physically against an opponent inside the ring, it can damage his body if proper care is taken by oneself. It can affect the membranes of the cell that protect the brain and spinal cord. Below is the more details of the disease:

“Meningitis is often caused by a viral infection and there are vaccines which can prevent some forms of meningitis, but not all. The symptoms include headaches, fever, and a stiff neck. If a fever wasn't really evident a WWE Superstar might experience a stiff neck.”

The hardcore Roman Reigns fans should not be worried since he is not injured. He just needs some rest from his hectic schedule in order to recover. In general, a couple of week’s rest might be good enough to get him back on track as we prepare for the Survivor Series PPV.