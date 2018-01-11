WWE superstar Samoa Joe injured, to be out of action

Bengaluru, Jan 11: The injury bug continues to attack the WWE superstars as the prime season in the company continues en route to Royal Rumble following up with Wrestlemania. This time around, WWE official’s headache might go bigger as another main event star fell victim to it after Dean Ambrose. The incident happened in a match on WWE Raw.

Samoa Joe is the concerned superstar who performed in a scheduled matchup against Rhyno. Being the strong competitor that he is, the former contender for the Universal Championship squashed the veteran ECW superstar. However, he picked up a concussion in the middle of the match.

It was speculated that he might have ruptured his leg during the match. But, he was able to finish off the contest. Thereafter, he cut a strong heel promo on the upcoming Royal Rumble match making his entry in the match official. He also targeted John Cena, specifically on that night.

After going to the backstage area, the doctors checked him thoroughly and suggested him to stay away from in-ring competition. Check out the WWE senior physician Dr. Chris Amann's words,

“During his match, felt a pop at the bottom of his foot. We took a look and believe he has a plantar fascia rupture, which is a thick tissue rupture under the foot. We will get an MRI to confirm. Treatment includes a period of immobilization in a boot with crutches and platelet-rich plasma injections.”

As you can see here, Samoa Joe would have to undergo an MRI after which it would be determined that how long he has to stay aside from performing. As a result of it, he will also not be able to perform in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge that will kick-off from next week onwards.

WWE noted it officially that the Samoan Submission Machine has been withdrawn from this exclusive contest to take place on Facebook. In addition, this injury might also sideline him from this year's Royal Rumble match, as well.

After coming down to the main roster, this would have been his first appearance in the prestigious battle royal. But, this is in serious jeopardy following the confirmation. More updates are likely to be received on Joe's injury.