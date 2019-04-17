WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: Full list of stars who traded brands

There has been talks that Smackdown will undergo a major revamp with the move to Fox Sports in the fall of 2019 in mind. The new broadcaster reportedly wants this show to come up with a mainstream sports feel and to do that the company needed bigger names on the roster. So WWE's plan to bring at least a couple of huge names from WWE Raw was very much expected during the second day of Superstar Shakeup.

Roman Reigns was the biggest of them all who decided to introduce himself to the Smackdown audience before the end of the show. Vince McMahon was out to reveal his name as the newest member of the blue brand. But he instead played with the crowd by introducing Elias who tried to serenade the crowd with a song.

The Big Dog arrived in style on Smackdown Live to floor Elias with a Superman Punch. He did not spare The Boss as he delivered a Superman Punch to him as well. Reigns stood tall to end the show after announcing that Smackdown will be his yard now and he will now be replacing the former show-runner AJ Styles, who moved to Raw.

There was more changes in-store on the night II of the roster alteration process as Smackdown received WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. If Samoa Joe does not head to Monday Night Raw then this acquisition means both the mid-card champions will be present on the blue brand, for now.

The other mentionable import from Superstar Shakeup was Bayley who is a former Raw women's champion. Meanwhle, Kairi Sane, who was the winner of the first edition of Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2017, also joined the main roster from NXT. She formed a new tag team with former Smackdown women's champion, Asuka. Also, the Riott Squad faction is no longer intact on Raw since Liv Morgan has now been sent to the blue brand.

After all the shake-up, here are the superstars that joined Smackdown:

Roman Reigns

Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor

Elias

Bayley

Ember Moon

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Buddy Murphy

Liv Morgan

Chad Gable

Apollo Crews

Mickie James

Otis

Tucker

Here’s the list of the superstars who moved to Monday Night Raw:

AJ Styles

The Miz

Ricochet

Aleister Black

Erik

Ivar

Andrade

Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio

Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso

Naomi

EC3

Lacey Evans

Eric Young

Cedric Alexander