WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: Full list of stars who traded brands

Bengaluru, April 17: The 'Surprise of all Surprises' was kept in store by WWE on the second day of Superstar Shakeup when Smackdown managed to grab the biggest acquisition in their history. Vince McMahon himself was present on the show to drop the bombshell announcement that the fans were waiting to hear. It turned out to be that Roman Reigns joined the Tuesday Night show to give a major boost to the roster.
There has been talks that Smackdown will undergo a major revamp with the move to Fox Sports in the fall of 2019 in mind. The new broadcaster reportedly wants this show to come up with a mainstream sports feel and to do that the company needed bigger names on the roster. So WWE's plan to bring at least a couple of huge names from WWE Raw was very much expected during the second day of Superstar Shakeup.
Roman Reigns was the biggest of them all who decided to introduce himself to the Smackdown audience before the end of the show. Vince McMahon was out to reveal his name as the newest member of the blue brand. But he instead played with the crowd by introducing Elias who tried to serenade the crowd with a song.
The Big Dog arrived in style on Smackdown Live to floor Elias with a Superman Punch. He did not spare The Boss as he delivered a Superman Punch to him as well. Reigns stood tall to end the show after announcing that Smackdown will be his yard now and he will now be replacing the former show-runner AJ Styles, who moved to Raw.
There was more changes in-store on the night II of the roster alteration process as Smackdown received WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. If Samoa Joe does not head to Monday Night Raw then this acquisition means both the mid-card champions will be present on the blue brand, for now.
The other mentionable import from Superstar Shakeup was Bayley who is a former Raw women's champion. Meanwhle, Kairi Sane, who was the winner of the first edition of Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2017, also joined the main roster from NXT. She formed a new tag team with former Smackdown women's champion, Asuka. Also, the Riott Squad faction is no longer intact on Raw since Liv Morgan has now been sent to the blue brand.
After all the shake-up, here are the superstars that joined Smackdown:
Roman Reigns
Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor
Elias
Bayley
Ember Moon
Kairi Sane
Lars Sullivan
Buddy Murphy
Liv Morgan
Chad Gable
Apollo Crews
Mickie James
Otis
Tucker
Here’s the list of the superstars who moved to Monday Night Raw:
AJ Styles
The Miz
Ricochet
Aleister Black
Erik
Ivar
Andrade
Zelina Vega
Rey Mysterio
Jimmy Uso
Jey Uso
Naomi
EC3
Lacey Evans
Eric Young
Cedric Alexander