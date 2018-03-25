WWE Superstar shakeup and release to happen after Wrestlemania

The PPV event also marks the end of the previous season of WWE programme culminating the previous big storylines and starting new angles to go forward with. This year, too, the same can be expected, as per the recent reports. A big change is expected on the roster once Wrestlemania 34 gets over alongside some cut-offs.

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave us updates about the post-Wrestlemania season. He stated that a Superstar Shakeup is reserved following the biggest night of the year. The process of shifting a Raw superstar to Smackdown Live and the vice-versa will return to WWE.

Check out the quotes from the source, (stillrealtous.com)

“There is going to be a shake-up which is obvious. But unfortunately, after WrestleMania, there will also be cuts and some of your lower level guys are gonna be cut.”

Apart from this, bad news may be waiting for some of the superstars on the roster as a trimming down process is in-store, as well. There will be some of the roster members of the WWE who might get released from the contract. It is a regular shredding system in the company policy which should be back.

Previously, some of the names suffered the bad consequence for this during the fall of 2017. The fans should be concerned about some of the superstars losing their spots and the secured job. Most of the fans might think that it's unfair but there's a strong reason for why this step is taken by the WWE as stated by the source,

“When you try to make everybody somebody then you have nobody that’s anybody,” Bryan Alvarez brilliantly concluded. “But the point is some of these guys are not going to be main eventers and that’s okay. They’re making a lot of money and they’re wrestling. That’s what they wanted to do was become wrestlers when they were kids. Not everybody gets to be World Champion.”

Apart from the previous main roster cut, several names from the NXT roster was released, earlier this year. This was done to keep the adjustment with the developmental territory of the main roster. We will see which superstars will have to deal with the bad luck if the cut-off season is retained just after the superstar shakeup process.