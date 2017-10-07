WWE: Superstar switch expected from Smackdown to Raw post-Hell in a Cell

New Delhi, Oct 7: The first-ever Superstar Shakeup process took place in the WWE following this year’s Wrestlemania.

None other than Vince McMahon was present on an episode of Monday Night Raw to announce the same which would shift numerous superstars from Raw to Smackdown and vice-versa.

This was a process that ensured that fresh feuds and storylines can be created on both the brands, going forward.

To a certain extent, the process was successfully done by the creative. Due to the success of it, the WWE Universe speculated for a second Superstar Shakeup process in the near future.

Speculations regarding the same are still going on as Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave some big update on two particular Smackdown superstars switching to Raw. According to the reports by the source, Kevin Owens will be shifted to Raw just after Hell in a Cell is over.

The creative team of Smackdown Live is nurturing several finishes for the main event of Hell in a Cell PPV between Owens and Shane McMahon.

One of the angles suggests that Stephanie McMahon will make her presence felt during the match. She will be the deciding factor in this match. This might be the reason why she showed up on Smackdown, two weeks ago.

The turn of events will take Kevin Owens back on Monday Night Raw. Quite interestingly, the October 16th episode of the show already started advertising the prizefighter which an indirect confirmation that Owens will move on the flagship brand.

Jinder Mahal is the other one who is being rumoured to go to the Raw brand, as well. This will ensure that he can visit India with his championship in hand during WWE’s tour in the month of December. This might happen as part of the superstar shakeup process.

If these two main-eventers move on the Raw brand, then we can expect at least a couple of names moving to Smackdown Live considering that there will be a huge void on Tuesday Nights.