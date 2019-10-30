WWE Superstar The Rock confirms appearance at UFC 244 PPV event

Earlier, it was the UFC President Dana White who gave an update on The Rock’s status for the UFC 244 pay-per-view event indicating that he may be in attendance for the show. While doing a recent Instagram Live video with White, The People’s Champion put a stamp on the words claiming that he will be attending the show set for this upcoming Saturday night.

The UFC 244 PPV will take place on this Saturday (November 2nd, 2019) night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Rock will be seen presenting the winner of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz with the “Baddest Mother F*****r” title belt by the end of the fight. He had the pledge to do so as per the earlier internet rumours. UFC granted his wish and thereby bagged a special attraction for the next show.

According to ESPN, The Rock also mentioned that he would be in attendance for the UFC press conference on Friday night prior set for the UFC 244 show. He promised to make an announcement of something “he wanted to tell the UFC fans and MMA community first,” as per the source.

We should note that The Rock is represented by Endeavor, which is the agency that also holds ownership of the UFC. This is why The Brahma Bull will get to entertain the New Yorkers, this weekend. He has not signed any deal with the biggest MMA promotion.

The 'most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment’ was last seen on WWE programming on the Friday Night SmackDown premiere. He opened the night with an in-ring promo segment with King Corbin and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It was a classic Rocky segment where he blasted the 2019 King of the Ring winner with some of his catchphrases before hitting the People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom on him. Current speculations suggest that he may agree to compete in a match at WWE Wrestlemania 36.