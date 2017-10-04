WWE Superstar Triple H arrives in Mumbai to promote tour

Bengaluru, October 4: It was earlier reported that WWE will return to India to treat the fanbase of this country later this year. In the month of December, the company will host two live events to entertain the Indian fans in Delhi.

The show will be a Raw brand-exclusive show. Major sources had confirmed that the show will happen in India whereas WWE were yet to make an official announcement on it and to do the same, WWE Superstar Triple H arrived in Mumbai, last night.

The renowned pro-wrestling athlete has now transitioned to a role of the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative and is set to address the media event to officially announce the promotion's live event in December on Wednesday (October 4).

The 14-time world champion was very excited to set foot in India and expressed his joy on Twitter. The Game also received a very warm welcome after he landed in Mumbai and posted the following:

'Landed in Mumbai and was warmly greeted. A beautiful country with wonderful cultures, excited for my visit. @WWEIndia'

WWE.com confirmed that The Game will spend sometime in India to expand the business activities of the company going forward. Plus, he will also meet some of the fans from the WWE Universe in the coming hours.

Check out the quotes from the official website of the WWE:

“The King of Kings touched down in India, and though he is visiting the country on business, he’s also taking some time to enjoy meeting with the WWE Universe.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, was welcomed to Mumbai, India, Monday night as his greeters applied a tilaka – a mark traditionally worn by Indian Hindus – to his forehead, draped him in an Indian scarf and performed aarti, a Hindu ritual of worship in which light from wicks soaked in ghee or camphor is offered to one or more deities.”

Been awhile since I've been in India.... immediately remembered why I love it.

The scheduled live event from WWE Raw will showcase elite performers from the flagship show like Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Bayley performing in India. The event will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

If the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter are to be believed then the WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal from Smackdown Live will also join the show with the title around his waist.