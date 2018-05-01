WWE superstars John Cena and The Rock team up for a movie

As reported first by variety.com, John Cena will star in a new film to be produced by The Rock. The film is named “The Janson Directive” produced by Universal Pictures. Another co-producer for the project would be the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production house, Seven Bucks Productions company.

Apparently, John Cena will be seen in the leading role for this project. His former nemesis also announced the news on social media and congratulated him. Rock seemed quite happy after he found out the Cenation Leader was selected to play the main character of this upcoming project. Check out his quotes below,

“Congrats man and I’m excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be.”

Found my star! Been a long time coming and congrats to my good bud @JohnCena on landing the lead role for our film, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE. And if you screw up, I’m layin’ the smackdown on ya 😉💪🏾 Lets work hard and make a good one. @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/pfYKbBGHAa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 30, 2018

John Cena was already quite busy with his movie career which is why there’s no return date available for him in the WWE schedule. He is gearing up for the next movie BumbleBee which is quite big for him. This is the next installment of the Transformers movie series.

On the other hand, The Rock has not made any TV appearance on WWE for two years. The last time he did the same was at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas. Despite his absence, WWE will be able to get some mainstream attention due to the partnership between the two biggest names under their banner.

WWE.com also addressed this huge news and threw some lights about the contest of the movie. Leaving with a congratulatory message, they hope that box-office records will be shattered when this movie is released,

