WWE superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella reportedly back in relationship

The main topic of this season’s Total Bellas is about the relationship between the celebrity couple. This show is a spin-off of Total Divas for the Bella Twins. And the elder Bella was the highlight of the season after her break-up news.

WWE was affected with the news of the split of John Cena and Nikki Bella, too. These two are considered to be the franchise players of the company. They work for the company like nobody else on the roster to take it gain mainstream attention as much as possible. The company surely did not want to see them living apart.

However, their headache might reduce in near the future after reports of a reunion. As per WWE.com itself, John Cena and Nikki Bella are working hard on their relationship. The former Divas Champion revealed the same on E-News, where she also thanked the fans who were supportive during the tough time.

Going one step further, USAMagazine.com gave an update on this and said that the couple is already back together. The earlier reports suggested that the breakup news was totally fake and they have done it to promote the ongoing season of Total Bellas. But, Nikki Bella slammed the haters and these so-called 'sources’ for fake news.

This time around the mentioned source claimed that the breakup was legit. They further explained that Nikki called off the relationship to understand the priorities in her life. She understood that living without Cena is not possible, while Cena also thought the same. Staying away from each other has actually played out good for them. Here is the update from the source,

“Nikki called off the wedding so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life. Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

It is clear from these reports that the WWE fans will get another reason to cheer for in the near future. However, we still await for an official update from either one of John Cena or Nikki Bella on this matter.