WWE superstars Mike & Maria Kanellis announce pregnancy news

Bengaluru, September 28: In recent times, The Miz and Maryse announced on live television that they are having a baby. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella also hinted on the social media to have a second one as per their future plan. In addition, another couple of the WWE announced the same news, recently.
The Smackdown roster members, Mike and Maria Kanellis have declared that they are expecting a baby, next year and the announcement came from the male superstar which was later elaborated by his wife on her Instagram handle.
Ever since their arrival on the blue brand, they have been given a gimmick of “Power of Love”. So, there can’t be a better opportunity for them to showcase that. If arranged properly, then an appropriate storyline can also be scripted for the couple in future.
BREAKING: @MariaLKanellis & @RealMikeBennett have announced that they are having a baby! https://t.co/61D0qXO70Y— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017
But, for now, Maria Kanellis will not be able to attend any of the Smackdown shows in the near future. The speculations about Maria was there after she already missed a number of live events leaving husband Mike, solo. The news of pregnancy turned out to be true, later.
The Power of Love is Strong.....And BABY makes 3. Mike and I are happy to announce I am 13 weeks pregnant!! Life is what happens when you are making other plans. This is the universe's plan for us. Last year Mike and I tried to expand our family when we had a lighter schedule and this year we thought we had put those plans on hold but apparently that is not what is meant to be and we are so happy for our new path. Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family. As far as the future... WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor's approval after the baby is born and get's plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts. There is so much pressure to have the perfect pregnancy, gain the right amount of weight, and be super stylish. But, let me just say I've gained 7 pounds, been nauseous everyday, and wore yoga pants every day since 6 weeks. I'm not perfect. Haha... life is messy. My husband is a recovering prescription drug addict, we are in the middle of buying a house, we are moving across county, and I'm pregnant!!! I figure I can either stress or feel blessed. I feel blessed. I choose happiness. WE choose happiness. Thank you to our families, friends, WWE, and the fans for all of the support! Let's continue building the #PowerofLove with my husband on Smackdown Live. Because the Power of Love is Real. I have the picture to prove it..... #MiraclesHappen #LifeHappens #thentherewerethree #alieninvasion @therealmichaelbennett @wwe Love, Maria and Mike and BABY 🍍+🐞=👽
A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT
The First Lady of Smackdown Live posted a picture of the growing baby inside her belly indicating the upcoming good times. Maria stated that working in the WWE has always been a dream for the couple. So, once the baby sees the light of the world and doctors give green signal to her, she will return to WWE TV in no time.
The #PowerOfLove has never been more evident... @MariaLKanellis & her husband @RealMikeBennett are having a baby! @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/0V2zynPtC1— WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2017
Speaking of the future, Maria commented the following,
“Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family.
"As far as the future… WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor’s approval after the baby is born and get’s plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts.”
As of now, she is in the 19th week of pregnancy. We would like to give Mike and Maria, the best wishes and may this baby turn out to be the lucky charm in their career.