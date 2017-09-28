WWE superstars Mike & Maria Kanellis announce pregnancy news

Bengaluru, September 28: In recent times, The Miz and Maryse announced on live television that they are having a baby. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella also hinted on the social media to have a second one as per their future plan. In addition, another couple of the WWE announced the same news, recently.

The Smackdown roster members, Mike and Maria Kanellis have declared that they are expecting a baby, next year and the announcement came from the male superstar which was later elaborated by his wife on her Instagram handle.

Ever since their arrival on the blue brand, they have been given a gimmick of “Power of Love”. So, there can’t be a better opportunity for them to showcase that. If arranged properly, then an appropriate storyline can also be scripted for the couple in future.

But, for now, Maria Kanellis will not be able to attend any of the Smackdown shows in the near future. The speculations about Maria was there after she already missed a number of live events leaving husband Mike, solo. The news of pregnancy turned out to be true, later.

The First Lady of Smackdown Live posted a picture of the growing baby inside her belly indicating the upcoming good times. Maria stated that working in the WWE has always been a dream for the couple. So, once the baby sees the light of the world and doctors give green signal to her, she will return to WWE TV in no time.

Speaking of the future, Maria commented the following,

“Mike has wanted children for a long time (he is gonna be a very good daddy) and my biological clock just recently started ticking!! Timing is everything and now is our perfect time for family.

"As far as the future… WWE is and has been my dream job and I plan on coming back with my doctor’s approval after the baby is born and get’s plenty of mommy time. But, until then, I will be posting my REAL updates on my social media accounts.”

As of now, she is in the 19th week of pregnancy. We would like to give Mike and Maria, the best wishes and may this baby turn out to be the lucky charm in their career.