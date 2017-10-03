WWE Superstars paid tribute to Las Vegas victims

Bengaluru, October 3: The world witnessed yet another nasty terror incident in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the deadliest mass shooting in the history of United States of America, 59 lives were taken away and 527 people were injured.

The Gunman named Stephen Paddock, 64-years of age went ballistic while he fired randomly at 22000 people who were gathered for the Las Vegas country music festival Mandalay Bay Resort.

ISIS claimed to be responsible for this latest incident stating that the shooter converted into an Islam just a month ago. However, an FBI agent suggested,

“As this event unfolds, we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group.”

It was expected that WWE will honor the victims of this terror attacks as the company always keep in touch with the mainstream happenings. Prior to the start of last night’s WWE Raw, the entire roster came out to stand together to a minute of silence.

The Raw announcer, JoJo requested to stand each one of the crowd to alongside the superstars. Quite interestingly, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon were standing side by side during the honorary presentation breaking kayfabe.

When it comes to pay tribute to any kind of terror victims, WWE is the front-runner in doing so. Later, many members of the WWE roster expressed their disgust on this nasty incident in Las Vegas.

Check out the twitter reactions from WWE Superstars, here:

The situation in Las Vegas is so senseless & beyond tragic. Condolences to those who've lost, and hope for those recovering. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 2, 2017

We need to all pull together; let's go world! My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims in #LasVegas 😿 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) October 2, 2017

That rapid fire. Horrifying. I can't stop crying because I just don't understand. I don't get it at all.



Lord please help us. 🙏🏼 #vegas — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone in vegas!! Stay safe!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone to stay safe 🙏🏽 Las Vegas.. — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone on the Las Vegas strip right now. Please help one another find safety. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 2, 2017

I'm watching the news, speechless. Be safe. My thoughts are with everyone in Vegas at the moment. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 2, 2017

I cannot comprehend the senselessness of this tragedy in Vegas. My heart goes out to everyone affected. Let's love one another. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2017