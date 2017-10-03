Home » Wwe » News »WWE Superstars paid tribute to Las Vegas victims

WWE Superstars paid tribute to Las Vegas victims

By: Raja
WWE roster on Raw (image courtesy Twitter)
WWE roster on Raw (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, October 3: The world witnessed yet another nasty terror incident in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the deadliest mass shooting in the history of United States of America, 59 lives were taken away and 527 people were injured.

The Gunman named Stephen Paddock, 64-years of age went ballistic while he fired randomly at 22000 people who were gathered for the Las Vegas country music festival Mandalay Bay Resort.

ISIS claimed to be responsible for this latest incident stating that the shooter converted into an Islam just a month ago. However, an FBI agent suggested,

“As this event unfolds, we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group.”

It was expected that WWE will honor the victims of this terror attacks as the company always keep in touch with the mainstream happenings. Prior to the start of last night’s WWE Raw, the entire roster came out to stand together to a minute of silence.

The Raw announcer, JoJo requested to stand each one of the crowd to alongside the superstars. Quite interestingly, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon were standing side by side during the honorary presentation breaking kayfabe.

When it comes to pay tribute to any kind of terror victims, WWE is the front-runner in doing so. Later, many members of the WWE roster expressed their disgust on this nasty incident in Las Vegas.

Check out the twitter reactions from WWE Superstars, here:

Related Articles

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 13:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
+ More
POLLS