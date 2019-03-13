English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE surpasses one billion social media followers

By
WWE surpasses one billion social media followers
WWE surpasses one billion social media followers

Bengaluru, March 13: WWE have announced it has eclipsed 1 billion fans through its global social media platforms, further cementing its position as one of the most-followed brands in the world.

WWE's Social Media Snapshot:

Facebook: 501 million total likes. WWE's flagship Facebook page has more fans than the NFL, NBA, Marvel, Nike and UFC, and WWE Superstar John Cena is the No.1 most followed active American athlete on Facebook with more than 44 million likes.

Instagram: 226 million total followers. On Instagram, WWE's fastest-growing platform, @WWE has more followers than FIFA World Cup, ESPN, HBO and NHL.

Twitter: 221 million total followers. On Twitter, @WWE has more followers than MLB, Disney, Amazon and Pepsi.

YouTube: 46 million total subscribers. WWE is the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR with more than 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views. WWE's YouTube channel is also the second most-viewed channel in the world behind only T-Series, India's largest music label and movie studio.

WWE's 15 social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Qzone, Toutiao, WeChat, V+, Weibo, YouKu, Periscope, Pinterest, Foursquare and Tumblr.

Source: WWE Media Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue