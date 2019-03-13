WWE surpasses one billion social media followers

WWE's Social Media Snapshot:

Facebook: 501 million total likes. WWE's flagship Facebook page has more fans than the NFL, NBA, Marvel, Nike and UFC, and WWE Superstar John Cena is the No.1 most followed active American athlete on Facebook with more than 44 million likes.

Instagram: 226 million total followers. On Instagram, WWE's fastest-growing platform, @WWE has more followers than FIFA World Cup, ESPN, HBO and NHL.

Twitter: 221 million total followers. On Twitter, @WWE has more followers than MLB, Disney, Amazon and Pepsi.

YouTube: 46 million total subscribers. WWE is the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR with more than 40 million subscribers and 30 billion views. WWE's YouTube channel is also the second most-viewed channel in the world behind only T-Series, India's largest music label and movie studio.

WWE's 15 social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Qzone, Toutiao, WeChat, V+, Weibo, YouKu, Periscope, Pinterest, Foursquare and Tumblr.

Source: WWE Media Release