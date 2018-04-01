WWE: Surprise returnee to be Braun Strowman’s Wrestlemania partner

There's nothing new to let you know that this man is a true workhorse of the WWE. Over the last four years, he did not take any long absence or so-called hiatus working more events than anybody on the roster. So, his body had definitely given up and he picked up a tricep injury.

The initial diagnosis said that The Lunatic Fringe will have to stay almost nine months away from the ring. But, it is likely that this span will be preponed, definitely. Being one of the main event players of the company and a prime babyface superstar, the officials definitely do not want him to sit out of Wrestlemania 34.

In recent times, a surprising capacity has been generated where he can make his return at the biggest event of them all. Currently, Braun Strowman is without a partner while challenging for the WWE Raw tag team titles. It is speculated that none other than Dean Ambrose will turn out to be the one in this spot.

The chances of the same increased when he was abruptly removed from Wrestlemania Axxess. He was scheduled for a fan meet and greet event during the NOLA week but later got replaced by Ric Flair or Sting. It means that he might have been got into the creative process and will be training hard for an early comeback.

Furthermore, Dean Ambrose was also spotted at the rehab center in Birmingham, Alabama which suggests that the final medical clearance should have been handed to him. The crowd inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would erupt if his music hits the arena as the surprise partner of Braun Strowman.

From the storyline perspective, the return of the former WWE Champion will also seem suitable. The Bar alongside Samoa Joe was the main culprit behind his elbow injury. Hence, returning in a match against Sheamus and Cesaro will certainly be perfect. The current babyface run of Strowman will also help in this process. With that being said we can certainly expect to crown new tag team champions at Wrestlemania 34.