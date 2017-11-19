WWE Survivor Series 2017 match card, schedule with predictions

Bengaluru, November 19: It is the 30th anniversary of the annual Survivor Series PPV that’s hosted in November, every year. The theme of the event is a brand Vs brand rivalry between Raw and Smackdown where the two sides will go head-to-head to determine the brand supremacy on this night.

Four champion vs. champion matches are scheduled on this night with the two traditional tag team Survivor Series elimination matches from both male and female roster. This year, the lineup is heavier than ever with Kurt Angle, Triple H, Shane McMahon, John Cena and many more fighting it out in this match.

Apart from these matches, this is going to be that time of the year where the two most popular factions in the WWE history will so lock horns. The Shield will get to face The New Day in a must-see match.

Being one of the big four PPVs of the year, the live telecast will be available on the Ten 1 Network in India apart from the WWE Network.

You can check out the entire broadcasting schedule of Survivor Series PPV, as given below. The event will be hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Live Streaming:

Monday, November 20th, 5.30 AM (WWE Network/ Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Repeat telecast:

Monday, November 20th, 6 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Wednesday, November 22nd, 9 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Sunday, November 26th, 2 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

Check out the match card of the PPV with predictions:

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz Vs WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

Prediction: The match will witness two of the biggest heels of the WWE going against each other which is quite unusual. The Miz is always top of his game with the Miz-tourage by his side and tonight will not be any different. He will pick up another big win with his pals being in his corner while representing the Raw brand.

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro Vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Prediction: With two strong teams going against each other, this one is going to be a physical contest. All of the four participants will tear the house down to give us a show-stellar match. In the end, The Usos are favorite one to pick up the win being the most experienced tag champs in the WWE today.

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss Vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Prediction: Charlotte Flair was inserted in this match after dethroning Natalya as the champion. Being the most elite female athlete, Charlotte is the absolute favorite walking into the match. The match should be a good one between the two ladies that runs the women’s division which should be won by the Queen of the WWE.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Vs WWE Champion AJ Styles

Prediction: This is going to be a dream match for the fans. The pure strength of the beast will be counterattacked by the phenomenal one with his agility. Jinder Mahal is expected to interfere in between the match to let Lesnar going on with his winning streak, as of late.

The Shield Vs The New Day

Prediction: This is going to be the first PPV match for The Shield following their reunite, earlier this year. The New Day will try to resist with all they have got to survive against the Hounds of Justice but they are not going to be successful. With Roman Reigns back in the side, The Shield will pick up a big victory at Survivor Series.

Traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match (Team Alicia Fox Vs Team Becky Lynch)

Prediction: The fifth member of team Smackdown might make the difference for them. Anyone from Nikki Bella and Paige is expected to return at Survivor Series representing team Blue. Her valiant efforts alongside the captain Becky Lynch will allow the blue brand to pick up the victory.

Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match (Team Kurt Angle Vs Team Shane McMahon)

Prediction: We can expect a number of twists and turns during this main event bout. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to show up costing Shane McMahon, the spot. Also, Jason Jordan might be present turning heel against his father, Kurt Angle costing the spot, as well. In the end, Triple H is expected to be the sole survivor for team Raw to get the win against Smackdown.