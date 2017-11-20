WWE Survivor Series 2017 results with video highlights

Bengaluru, November 20: Last night marked the 30th annual Survivor Series event which was a star-studded night where two brands in the WWE went head to head to determine the supremacy against each other.

Check out the results from the entire night that was hosted at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz Vs WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

The Miz had his entourage members by his side as well as his lovely wife to cheer him on. But, he failed to earn the victory.

Dallas tried to interfere in the match by distracting Corbin but received an End of Days to be taken out of the equation. The IC champion then suffered the same consequence to get pinned by the US Champion which was the first victory of the night for Team Smackdown.

RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro Vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

This match was one of the most physical matches of the Survivor Series night. The Bar was in control for the early part of the match until The Usos came back by pushing Cesaro to the corner.

The Swiss Superman then tried to make a come back by locking in the Sharpshooter but Jey Uso was able to escape it by reaching the ropes. Sheamus was tagged in to get hit by superkicks and a splash from Jimmy Uso which gave The Usos a pinfall victory.

RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss Vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss was in control for the early part of this match at Survivor Series PPV until Charlotte came back in a furious way. She pushed The Goddess into the turnbuckle and connected with the vicious Flair chops.

The Queen was angry with the dirty tricks from Bliss and wasted no time to lock in the Figure Eight and make her opponent tap out for the win.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar Vs WWE Champion AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar tried to capitalize in the early part of the match by opening the gate of The Suplex City on Styles. But, the phenomenal one fought back with a Pele Kick and a number of fore-arms on the Universal Champion.

Styles went overboard by locking in the Calf Crusher on an injured Lesnar as well. But, to everyone's amaze Lesnar was right back on his feet to deliver a massive F-5 on the WWE Champion to get the pinfall win at Survivor Series.

The Shield Vs The New Day

Both the teams received good support from the Survivor Series crowd due their popularity. Big E tried hard to level the Hounds of Justice but got neutralized by being put through the barricade.

Later, Kofi Kingston tried to capitalize by hitting the midnight hour and a superkick only to digest a spear from Reigns. The Shield then hit their team finisher, triple powerbomb on Kingston to pick up the victory.

Traditional 5-on-5 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match (Team Alicia Fox Vs Team Becky Lynch)

The match started with a shocking elimination of Becky Lynch by Bayley who was quickly eliminated by Tamina Snuka’s super-kick. A plethora of more eliminations followed as Nia Jax was counted out and Sasha Banks made Naomi tap out only to be trapped into the sharpshooter from Natalya.

Asuka remained the only one from Team Raw who fought valiantly to eliminate Tamina and then pin Natalya to be the sole Survivor of Team Red.

Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match (Team Kurt Angle Vs Team Shane McMahon)

All the big names of the WWE like Kurt Angle, John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton and more filled up the ring to make it a surreal scene during the main event.

Braun Strowman was quick to take out Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode to add advantage to Team Raw. But, John Cena responded with an AA on Samoa Joe, while Randy Orton connected with an RKO on Finn Balor to take even out the equation.

Cena was then eliminated via two Angle Slams from Kurt Angle. Randy Orton was eliminated by Strowman which then left Shane McMahon alone in the ring for Team Smackdown. Kurt Angle was about to finish the job but Triple H to everyone's surprise delivered a pedigree to eliminate The Raw GM.

The Game then connected with another pedigree on Shane to pick up the win for Team Raw. Braun Strowman was not happy with this and delivered two running powerslams to Triple H to close Survivor Series.