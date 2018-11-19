WWE Survivor Series 2018 results and highlights

Plus, there were three traditional Survivor Series elimination matches with the 'bragging rights’ up for grabs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Check out how the show went down at LA:

Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match:

Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Team Smackdown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka and Mandy Rose)

A few changes were made to Team Raw by Team captain Alexa Bliss. She chose Sasha Banks and Bayley leaving Ruby Riott and Natalya out of her squad. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose was announced as the fifth member of Team Smackdown.

As the match commenced, Naomi suffered a quick elimination by Tamina, who later fell victim to Carmella. Later, Mandy Rose tried to dominate the match before Sasha and Bayley took over. Bayley got herself disqualified alongside Sonya Deville by going outside the ring. Sasha Banks went into a war against Asuka to dominate. But Nia Jax betrayed her by pushing her off the top rope. Asuka eliminated her with the Asuka Lock. Nia delivered a leg-drop on Asuka to led Team Red into the victory.

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

The dream match started with Nakamura taunting Rollins with 'come on’ pose. Rollins then picked up the pace after he hit a Sling Blade. He delivered the pendant superplex move followed by the Falcon Arrow only to get caught into a choke hold. But that was broken up via a Buckle Bomb. Nakamura countered with a Fog Splash and locked in the arm-bar. But Rollins escaped the hold and hit a Superkick for the win.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

The quick-paced match saw Mustafa Ali dominate early part of the contest. He hit Buddy with a POISON FRANKENSTEINER and followed it with a modified DDT. The fight continued outside as Ali caught Buddy with a Spanish Fly off the announce table. But the champion came back by hitting not one but two powerbombs. He caught a flying Ali with a big knee before putting him down to sleep with the Murphy’s Law for the win.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions AOP (Akam and Rezar) vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus)

Sheamus was well in control of the match early doors by dominating Rezar with the Ten Beats of Badheron. He then set up for a Brogue Kick and hit it successfully. But Drake Maverick put Rezar’s legs on the ropes to save the match. An irate Big Show caught Maverick with the WMD to choke him. Maverick even peed in his pants to distract The Bar. AOP took advantage of this and hit the double powerbomb on Sheamus to pick up the win.

Men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match:

Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin) vs. Team Smackdown (The Miz, Jeff Hardy, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, and Samoa Joe)

Strowman and Samoa Joe were about to start the match, but McIntyre tagged himself into the contest. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on McIntyre, who got out of it and hit the Claymore Kick to eliminate him.

Team Smackdown succeeded in bringing down Strowman for a while as McMahon hit an elbow on him through the announce table. Mysterio used this distraction to eliminate Balor from the match with a springboard splash.

Braun Strowman later re-entered the match to absolutely dominat the ring. He delivered three back-to-back Running Powerslams to eliminate Hardy, Mysterio, and The Miz. Shane McMahon was the only man left from Smackdown and tried to be offensive, but was caught in the slam to digest the pinfall. Team Raw secured the victory with ease.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair continued working on the leg of Ronda Rousey before the latter one locked in the arm-bar on the ropes. But Fair still came back with an exploder suplex. Ronda went for the arm-bar once again when Charlotte locked her in with a Boston Half Crab. The Raw women’s champion came out of it to hit her with a Swinging Death Valley Driver.

Charlotte, meanwhile, failed to pin her after hitting a spear and frustrations caught up with her. She disqualified herself by hitting Ronda with kendo sticks. The assault continued as she targeted Ronda’s neck with the chair around it. Officials stopped the attack after she hit a Natural Selection with the steel chair on Ronda.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan wanted to keep Brock Lesnar off his feet by staying away from him. But he soon entered the 'suplex city’ courtesy of the German suplexes. While going for the F-5, Bryan landed on the referee knocking him out. He delivered a low blow and set up for a Running Knee. He delivered it on a second attempt before the fight continued outside. Bryan managed to hit Lesnar with a missile dropkick before trapping him into the YES Lock. But the beast got back to his feet and nailed Bryan with an F-5 for the win.