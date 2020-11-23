WWE Survivor Series 2020 results, recap and highlights: Undertaker's Farewell; Roman Reigns beats Drew McIntyre

Check out the results:

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, Otis)

The opening contest of 2020 Survivor Series appeared to be a clean sweep for the red brigade as they haven't even lost a single member of their team on the road to victory. Eliminations occurred as follow,

- Seth Rollins sacrificed himself for the Greater Good to a Brogue Kick from Sheamus for a self-elimination.

- AJ Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm to eliminate Kevin Owens.

- Riddle executed a Floating Bro on King Baron Corbin for the third pinfall of the night.

- Otis was the fourth victim from Team SmackDown after digesting a Running Powerslam from Braun Strowman.

- Jey Uso faced a 5-on-1 situation where Keith Lee easily planted him with the Spirit Bomb for the win.

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

The Profits hit Kofi with their finisher Spinebuster-Frogsplash combination but he still kicked out of it and tagged in his partner. Woods hit a Gutbuster but missed a Suplex. Ford managed to pull off a Top Rope Blockbuster and tagged in Dawkins to secure the pinfall win as SmackDown levelled the score.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

After the initial domination, Sami Zayn countered and rammed Lashley into the ring post. He went for a Helluva Kick but Lashley ducked it and drove his opponent to the mat. MVP stopped Sami from escaping the match and sent him back to the ring as Lashley applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Asuka got tied in the ropes after missing a Hip Attack but she soon hit a Backstabber on her opponent. Sasha countered with a Meteora only to receive double knees to the face before Asuka went for the Ankle Lock. Banks escaped from the submission hold and traded pin attempts with her opponent. Moments later Asuka charged in for a kick bit Banks rolled her up for the win and equalize the score on behalf of SmackDown.

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya)

Eliminations of this Survivor Series 2020 match happened as follows:

- Bayley missed a high-flying attempt as Royce got Bayley in the ring and hit Deja Vu for the elimination.

- Natalya applied the Sharpshooter to eliminate Royce via submission.

- Lacey Evans hit a Women’s Right on Nattie for the next pin.

- Shayna Baszler passed out Ruby Riott with the Kirifuda Clutch before pinning her.

- Liv Morgan hit a Crucifix Bomb on Evans for the next elimination.

- Nia Jax hit the Samoan Drop to eliminate Liv Morgan.

- Shayna Baszler locked in Kirifuda Clutch on Bianca Belair and didn’t let go of the hold despite Belair catching the ropes. The referee eventually disqualified Shayna.

- Jax and Belair brawled at the ringside while the referee counted both of them out. As a result, Lana was declared as the sole survivor on behalf of Team Raw at Survivor Series 2020.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre connected with a Claymore Kick on Roman Reigns who fell into the referee, knocking him out of the ring. Jey Uso came out to hit a Superkick on Drew as there was no official in the ring. Reigns followed up with a head-butt low-blow and a Superman Punch. He locked in the Guillotine submission hold as a new referee entered the match. Reigns tightened the hold as Drew passed out. The Tribal Chief picked up the win to leave Survivor Series 2020 brand war score at tying 3-3 state.

Several WWE Legends gathered on the ramp for the Final Farewell segment arranged for the Undertaker. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon introduced him to the ThunderDome before mentioning how his legacy can't be topped. Taker made his legendary appearance to address the WWE Universe for one final time. He uttered the Rest in Peace phrase before doing his signature pose as Survivor Series 2020 went off the air. No clarification was provided on his retirement.