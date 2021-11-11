WWE Survivor Series 2021 early betting odds favor Team Smackdown

The grand success of Crown Jewel 2021 encouraged WWE to continue with the fallouts of the bygone show for the past couple of weeks. Thus, the final Big-Four PPV event of the year will happen with the minimum hype it appears.

As confirmed by WWE, the Raw vs. Smackdown theme for the PPV has been retained and the early betting odds for the show have also been disclosed via BetOnline.

Men’s Team RAW is currently the slight underdog (+150) against the Men’s Team SmackDown (-200). Over this past weekend, both the men’s and women’s Survivor Series 2021 teams were revealed on WWE’s social media account.

Then on Raw, WWE Official Adam Pearce doubted Dominik Mysterio’s ability to represent Team Red since he’s not a former world champion. So he put the youngster in a match against the returning Bobby Lashley with the PPV spot on the line. The All-Mighty picked up an easy submission win over Dom to cement his spot at Survivor Series.

Following this, the updates lineup for Raw vs. Smackdown battle goes as follows:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Men’s Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Men’s Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Women’s Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Women’s Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler)

Speaking of the Women’s Teams, SmackDown is also currently favored in this slot (-160) over RAW (+130). A battle featuring the tag teams from both the brands is also anticipated but WWE hasn’t announced that lineup, as of this writing.

Only two Champion vs. Champion matches have been announced for the annual Survivor Series PPV. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a solid favorite (-500) to keep his winning streak ongoing over WWE Champion Big E (+300).

In the other bout featuring two titleholders, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is the favorite (-400) against WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (+250). This is the only match that Team Red is expected to win as Team Blue appears to be a clear-cut predicted winner for a second year in a row.

At a glance, the early betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2021 stand as follows:

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion



Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Big E +300 (3/1)

RAW Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team SmackDown -200 (1/2)

Team RAW +150 (3/2)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team SmackDown -160 (5/8)

Team RAW +130 (13/10)