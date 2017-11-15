WWE Survivor Series match card sees change after Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, November 15: We witnessed not one but two championship matches on last night’s Smackdown Live, Baron Corbin defended the United States title against Sin Cara while Natalya defended her Women’s title against Charlotte Flair.

There were definitely lot of chances that one of the titles might change hands to alter the Survivor Series match card yet again.

There was no title change in the first match, however, as Corbin retained his title with quite an ease. But, there were spoiler alerts about the second match that Charlotte Flair will win the title once again. That’s exactly how it turned out.

As the two female athletes are the veterans inside the ring, the match was worth a watch with a number of attacks and counter-attacks. After some back and forth action, Natalya locked in the Sharp-shooter but failed to win.

To counter, Charlotte delivered a big boot to Nattie and locked in the Figure Eight to make her opponent tap out. By virtue of this, she became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. With this reclamation of her throne, she is now a five-time women’s champion.

As a result of last night's match, Charlotte Flair has been inserted into the champion Vs champion match at Survivor Series. She replaces Natalya in the match card to face Alexa Bliss in a much-anticipated match as these two ladies are dominating the female division for the past couple of years.

WWE.com made the match official with the following updates,

“Alexa Bliss’ month of preparation for SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya went out the window after Charlotte Flair dethroned The Queen of Harts as Team Blue’s titleholder, setting up a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series between the only two Superstars to hold the Women’s Titles of both brands.

Tune in to Survivor Series to see which woman will claim victory in the head-to-head competition for brand supremacy, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network this Sunday at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte has been excluded from the team Smackdown squad in the traditional tag team elimination match and Lana is believed to be the probable replacement for her.