WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Becky Lynch returns and enters WarGames Match

Former
WWE
Raw
Women’s
Champion
Becky
Lynch
has
been
confirmed
to
be
the
fifth
and
final
participant
for
the
Women’s
WarGames
Match
at
Survivor
Series
WarGames
2022.
The
latest
episode
of
WWE
Smackdown
kicked
off
with
Team
DAMAGE
CTRL
hyping
up
the
upcoming
WarGames
bout
against
Team
Bianca
Belair
at
Survivor
Series.
Bayley
called
out
Bianca
and
her
WarGames
buddies
to
join
them
in
the
ring
to
show
everyone
a
preview
of
what’s
going
to
happen
at
WarGames.
Flanked
by
her
teammates
Alexa
Bliss,
Asuka,
and
Mia
Yim,
Bianca
obliged
the
pledge
by
coming
out
to
the
ring.
But
she
did
not
get
physical
before
introducing
the
remaining
mystery
partner
for
her
team
for
WarGames
–
Becky
Lynch.
WWE
fans
in
Providence
came
unglued
as
her
music
hit
the
arena
for
the
first
time
since
this
summer.
Becky
didn't
waste
any
time
in
joining
her
WarGames
partners
in
the
ring
to
start
a
brawl.
After
hitting
a
Bex-Ploder
on
Bayley,
she
also
had
a
confrontation
with
Rhea
Ripley
that
expectedly
got
a
loud
pop
from
the
fans.
However,
Ripley
and
Lynch
never
came
to
blows
as
DAMAGE
CTRL
pulled
Ripley
out
of
the
ring.
Team
Bianca
then
posed
in
the
ring
to
end
the
segment.
Lynch’s
return
has
made
the
babyface
team
stronger
but
their
opposition
team
still
has
the
WarGames
advantage.
The
confirmed
lineup
for
the
inaugural
Women's
WarGames
bout
at
Survivor
Series
goes
as
follows
–
Bianca
Belair,
Becky
Lynch,
Asuka,
Alexa
Bliss,
and
Mia
Yim
against
DAMAGE
CTRL
(Bayley,
IYO
SKY
&
Dakota
Kai)
Rhea
Ripley,
and
Nikki
Cross.
Prior
to
this
week’s
Smackdown,
Fightful
Select
and
PWInsider
reported
that
there
were
indications
that
Becky
Lynch
was
going
to
be
a
part
of
the
Survivor
Series,
this
weekend.
This
makes
sense
from
a
storyline
perspective
as
she
was
written
off
TV
due
to
an
attack
by
DAMAGE
CTRL.
It
happened
the
night
after
Summerslam
where
The
Irish
Lass-Kicker
also
revealed
that
she
suffered
a
separated
shoulder
in
her
title
match
against
Belair
at
the
summer
PLE.
In
a
promo,
she
also
teased
bringing
back
“THE
MAN”
babyface
persona
upon
her
return.
In
More
news
for
WarGames,
Sheamus
and
Drew
McIntyre
defeated
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos
to
gain
the
advantage
in
the
Men’s
WarGames
Match.
The
team
of
Brawling
Brutes,
Drew
McIntyre,
and
Kevin
Owens
will
now
always
have
one
man
extra
on
their
side
inside
the
WarGames
structure
against
The
Bloodline.
Team
DAMAGE
CTRL
will
also
have
the
same
numbers’
advantage
against
Team
Bianca
in
their
matchup.
Historic
Survivor
Series
event
in
Boston!
The
first-ever
main-roster
WarGames
match
is
going
down!
The
2022
WWE
Survivor
Series
WarGames
Premium
Live
Event
will
take
place
at
the
TD
Garden
in
Boston,
Massachusetts
on
Sunday
(November
27)
at
6.30am
IST.
The
updated
match
card
for
the
show
goes
as
follows.
–
Men’s
WarGames
Match:
The
Bloodline
(Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
Undisputed
WWE
Tag
Team
Champions
The
Usos,
Solo
Sikoa,
and
Sami
Zayn)
vs
Drew
McIntyre,
Kevin
Owens
and
The
Brawling
Brutes
(Sheamus,
Butch
&
Ridge
Holland)
–
Women’s
WarGames
Match:
Damage
Control
(Bayley
and
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champions
Dakota
Kai
&
IYO
SKY),
Nikki
Cross
and
Rhea
Ripley
vs.
Raw
Women’s
Champion
Bianca
Belair,
Alexa
Bliss,
Asuka,
Mia
Yim,
and
Becky
Lynch
–
United
States
Championship
Triple
Threat
Match:
Seth
Rollins
(c)
vs
Austin
Theory
vs
Bobby
Lashley
–
SmackDown
Women’s
Championship
Match:
Ronda
Rousey
(c)
vs
Shotzi