WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Championship Match announced

Ronda
Rousey
has
formed
a
heel
alliance
with
Shayna
Baszler
WWE
Smackdown
brand
officially
began
the
builds
for
the
next
big
event,
Survivor
Series
WarGames
by
announcing
a
title
match
while
we
also
got
hints
of
the
lineup
of
the
Men’s
WarGames
Match.
Over
on
the
latest
episode
of
Smackdown,
Shotzi
defeated
Liv
Morgan,
Raquel
Rodriguez,
Sonya
Deville,
Lacey
Evans,
and
Xia
Li
in
a
Six-Pack
Challenge
to
become
the
new
number-one
contender
to
Smackdown
Women’s
Title
held
by
Ronda
Rousey.
Shotzi
got
Evans
isolated
in
the
ring
after
Morgan
took
out
the
rest
of
the
participants
outside
the
ring
with
a
high-flying
maneuver
and
planted
her
with
the
Never
Wake
Up
finisher
to
get
the
pin-fall
win.
Soon
after
the
match,
WWE
confirmed
Smackdown
Women's
Champion
Ronda
Rousey
vs
Shotzi
the
Survivor
Series
WarGames
2022
within
two
weeks
of
time.
Following
her
win,
Shotzi
was
congratulated
by
Emma
in
the
backstage
area.
Shayna
Baszler
would
interrupt
the
segment,
telling
Shotzi
that
she
had
just
earned
"won
a
beating
of
a
lifetime"
against
Rousey.
As
Shotzi
promised
to
"surprise
Rousey
and
the
entire
world"
at
Survivor
Series,
Baszler
attacked
Shotzi
and
put
her
to
sleep
with
the
Kirifuda
Clutch
submission.
Rousey
was
standing
by
Baszler
the
whole
time
as
she
was
enjoying
the
scene.
Baszler
and
Rousey,
are
close
friends
in
real
life
from
their
UFC
days
and
they
have
been
aligned
on
WWE
TV
in
a
storyline
over
the
past
couple
of
weeks.
It
will
continue
to
grow
when
Rousey
will
accompany
Baszler
to
the
ring
for
a
match
against
Shotzi,
next
week.
Survivor
Series
will
mark
Shotzi's
first-ever
singles
championship
match
on
WWE
programming
let
alone
on
a
WWE
Network
Specials.
Previously,
Shotzi
and
Ember
Moon
had
a
short
run
with
the
NXT
Women's
Tag
Team
Champions
in
the
spring
of
last
year.
Ronda
Rousey
recently
began
her
second
title
run
with
the
Smackdown
Women's
Championship
after
defeating
Liv
Morgan
for
the
title
at
Extreme
Rules.
In
her
first
title
defense,
The
Baddest
Woman
on
the
Planet
retained
against
the
returning
Emma
in
an
Open
Challenge
on
the
October
27
episode
of
Smackdown.
Survivor
Series
will
mark
the
second
defense
of
her
current
title
run.
In
more
news
for
the
upcoming
WWE
pay-per-view,
it
appears
that
The
Bloodline
–
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Champion
Roman
Reigns,
The
Usos,
Sami
Zayn,
and
Solo
Sikoa
will
be
part
of
the
Men’s
WarGames
match.
In
the
main
event
segment
of
Smackdown,
The
Bloodline
got
involved
in
a
brawl
with
The
Brawling
Brutes
–
Sheamus,
Butch,
and
Ridge
Holland
accompanied
by
Drew
McIntyre.
While
nothing
is
confirmed
at
this
point,
the
ongoing
rivalry
between
these
two
sides
should
culminate
in
a
5-on-5
matchup
inside
the
barbaric
steel
cage.
But
first,
the
babyface
team
needs
one
more
member
for
their
side
to
neutralize
things.