WWE tease first feud for double champion Becky Lynch on Raw

We expected to see Becky's first challenger and by the looks of what happened on last night's WWE Raw, Lacey Evans could be her next opponent. The Sassy Southern Bell not only did she dare to interrupt the woman who owns the place right now, but she also punched Becky in the face.

This set up a brawl on the ramp area where Becky Lynch prevailed locking in the Dis-arm-her on the NXT recruit. But Lacey managed to escape the scene in what was her first physical altercation ever since her arrival on the main roster.

Reports were already doing the rounds that WWE creative was quite impressed with the way Lacey Evans presents herself on TV. So an abrupt Wrestlemania push seemed evident for her. She was supposed to face Asuka for the Smackdown women's championship in a rumoured match, but that got scrapped.

But with Wrestlemania behind us, Lacey Evans should be back on track as a good competitor to the history-making champion. It will be a fresh feud on the roster now that we have seen Charlotte vs. Becky for over thousands of times in the past. But there is still no official word on whether the champion will defend both the titles, every time she competes in championship matches.

Becky Lynch made history at Wrestlemania 35 by winning the first-ever women's main event match. She also became dual champion at the same timewhich meant she owns both WWE Raw and Smackdown women's championship. Going forward, the question was what the future holds for these two titles.

Speaking of future, the other thing bothered us on last night's WWE Raw was the future of Ronda Rousey. The backbone behind the Wrestlemania 35 main event was speculated to take a hiatus following this big match. We did not seen her on last night's WWE Raw which means that her time-off might have already begun. However, there is still a chance of her comeback on next week's episode when the Superstar Shakeup makes its return.

In case Ronda Rousey stays with the WWE then she should be in the title picture. Or else, Becky Lynch will move forward defending her dual titles against fresh opponents like Lacey Evans or Dana Brooke. Currently, the rumor mill suggests that Ronda Rousey suffered a broken hand at Wrestlemania 35. If this turns out to be true then there is no way we will see her on WWE TV anytime soon.