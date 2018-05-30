WWE tease Intercontinental Championship opponent for Seth Rollins

Within two months of winning the title, we can call him as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions we have ever seen. He has to be credited for carrying the show alone as the prime champion is on a hiatus. The Universal Championship-holder, Brock Lesnar is nowhere to be found since Greatest Royal Rumble.

Basically, Seth Rollins is the one to play the role of the prime champion in Lesnar’s absence. Plus, WWE Universe is not willing to accept Roman Reigns as the top face of the company just yet. Hence, it’s none other than the Architect of The Shield who runs Monday Night Raw.



This week, the Intercontinental Champion volunteered to defend the title against Jinder Mahal. The match was ruined as his temper got the best of him. He started hitting Mahal with chair-shots leaving the referee with no other choice but to disqualify the contest.

That guitar shot was certainly not the birthday song @WWERollins was expecting to hear tonight. #RAW pic.twitter.com/jq1zTviPGI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 29, 2018

The situation changed once Elias arrived at the scene and hit Rollins in the back with a guitar. The medical team ran down to help The Kingslayer who was looking visibly hurt. Rollins was later admitted to a local medical facility.

We need to note that Seth Rollins interrupted Elias’ musical performance, earlier in the night. This might be the probable reason that the Drifter looked upset. He was very anxious to get his hands on the champion. He not only got his revenge but also showed he is a strong heel.

After this, we expect to see Elias booked in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. This should be a full-fledged feud for 'Monday Night Rollins’ for the prestigious Intercontinental title. It is good to see the creative team booking a young guy like Elias in the title picture in which he can elevate his level by featuring in a rivalry against the best performer on the red brand.