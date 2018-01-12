WWE: The Undertaker spotted at backstage on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, Jan 12: This is that time of the year in the WWE where we kick-start bigger storylines. Usually, these begin at the Royal Rumble PPV which culminate in the biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania 34. This year, the hype ups are even bigger considering the WWE Raw 25th anniversary is coming up.

Needless to say, we can expect to see the legendary names to show up in order perform at Wrestlemania. This week, perhaps the biggest name of all graced the locker room area with his presence.

None but the Undertaker was present at the backstage area on this week's Smackdown Live which was hosted in Birmingham, Alabama. The clear reason for this appearance was not disclosed. We also did not receive any picture of the same on the social media, either. However, here is an update from wrestlingINC.com,

“The Undertaker was backstage for this week's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama, according to PWInsider. No word yet on why The Dead Man was there but it could have been to go over plans for his big TV return at the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd in New York City.”

As you can see, the source hinted that the officials are planning to use the Undertaker in a certain capacity on the WWE Raw 25th anniversary. It is likely that the Deadman will begin a storyline for a match that will take place in his yard of Wrestlemania. This certainly wipes out the chances of his retirement.

Another chance of this show-up might be due to a follow checkup of the surgery that Undertaker has undergone, last spring. Usually, the WWE superstars go under the knives in Birmingham where there is a better medical facility available. So, Taker might be there to recheck his body before making his in-ring return.

This is definitely an exciting news for the WWE fans as they will get to see at least one more match featuring the greatest performer of the pro-wrestling industry. At this time, the rumours are suggesting that a match against either John Cena or Braun Strowman is being arranged. A rematch with Roman Reigns might also be on the card.