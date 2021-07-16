WWE thrilled to welcome back fans, thank all involved for support over the year

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wrote a letter on Thursday (July 15) night as the company begins live events with SmackDown on FOX at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

McMahon said the WWE looked forward to fans returning to shows and noted that "WWE has missed the lifeblood of shows and fans for more than a year."

"For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and continuing to produce our live content; investing in new technologies and bringing nearly one million people around the world into our shows virtually, it just wasn't the same," Stephanie wrote.

She also said that the experinces were missed, but that all changes tonight on SmackDown, which is headlined by a huge six-mag tag team match featuring the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his MITB 2021 title challenger Edge.

"We were missing our soundtrack, missing the shared experience, missing the visceral and emotional reaction that makes every bump and bruise worth it. That all changes tomorrow night."

Stephanie also shared the video package posted by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon's social media account that had a message about welcoming back the fans.

"Please watch the tribute video as shared by our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on Twitter this morning, and join us in opening our doors and our arms to welcome our fans back home, where we all belong," Stephanie further added.

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

Stephanie ended her letter by thanking all of them involved - the friends, partners, employees, Superstars and fans of WWE, announcing that the wait is officially over.

"Thank you to our friends, partners, employees, Superstars, and of course, our fans, for hanging in there all this time. The wait is officially over. See you tomorrow! -Steph."