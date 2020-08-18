WWE ThunderDome introduced offering fresh viewing experience

WWE has reportedly 'rechristened' the Amway Center as the "WWE ThunderDome" for their future TV taping purposes. Starting with this Friday's SmackDown, all future events, including RAW, SmackDown, and pay-per-views will go down from the ThunderDome instead of the PC. There's been no word yet on whether 205 Live, Main Event or NXT will be part of the new venue or not.

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn spoke with Sports Illustrated about the new offerings by WWE towards the fans starting from this Friday. He mentioned that the ThunderDome will be having pyrotechnics, drone cameras, and video boards to repackage the viewing experience.

"When people think of WWE, most think of the spectacle that we are, but it was just impossible to put on a spectacle in the Performance Center," stated Dunn. "Moving to Amway, and unveiling the ThunderDome, the opportunities are limitless."

WWE is putting a roof inside the Amway Center so that they'll be able to project content onto the roof. When top stars will come down to the ring, the whole arena will turn into his personalized content with lasers, pyro, smoke, projections on the top of the building, and the floor. Dunn noted it will be a "big, beautiful entrance, better than WrestleMania."

He then added that "almost 1,000 LED boards" will feature virtual fans live via video streaming. It’s an effort where WWE officials hope to make things up for the absence of the fans in-person. Starting last night's Monday Night RAW, fans could register for their virtual seat by using the website www.WWEThunderDome.com. This service is reportedly being provided via a company called, The Famous Group.

Crews are currently working at the Amway Center to convert the arena into the WWE ThunderDome. As seen recently, several audio & video workers from the crew have posted ThunderDome construction photos to Instagram.

One worker, @_age_88 noted through a post that the crew has been involved in working 13 hours, per day, since Sunday. He also informed that the restructuring would be wrapped up by Wednesday of this week. Meanwhile, all the production trucks of WWE left the Performance Center facilities and reached the new home, a few days ago.

WWE officials believe that the recent down going TV ratings could be pulled back once this live interactive viewing experience begins. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has maintained social distancing, wearing masks, and other COVID-19 protocols those will continue to be enforced. There is still no news of bringing back fans to their shows in the foreseeable future.