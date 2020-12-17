WWE TLC 2020 match card with predictions

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs are integral parts of this event that is also dubbed as WWE’s version of a Demolition Derby. Being one of the most popular gimmick-based shows of the year, anticipations remain high for this particular show which is being upped by a never-before-seen main event match.

For the first time, AJ Styles will go one-on-one against Drew McIntyre in a TLC Match where the WWE Championship hangs in the balance. Kevin Owens is targeting the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his title trying to rejuvenate his career.

WWE TLC 2020: Match card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Smackdown Women’s Title and Tag Team Titles will also be on the line while The Fiend will collide in a contest against The Apex Predator of the WWE at TLC 2020 edition that takes place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the match card of the show alongside the match predictions: