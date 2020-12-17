English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE TLC 2020 match card with predictions

By Raja
WWE TLC 2020 (image courtesy WWE.com)
WWE TLC 2020 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, December 17: The most trying year in the professional wrestling business is coming to an end with the final pay-per-view event, presented by WWE in the form of TLC.

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs are integral parts of this event that is also dubbed as WWE’s version of a Demolition Derby. Being one of the most popular gimmick-based shows of the year, anticipations remain high for this particular show which is being upped by a never-before-seen main event match.

For the first time, AJ Styles will go one-on-one against Drew McIntyre in a TLC Match where the WWE Championship hangs in the balance. Kevin Owens is targeting the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his title trying to rejuvenate his career.

WWE TLC 2020: Match card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Smackdown Women’s Title and Tag Team Titles will also be on the line while The Fiend will collide in a contest against The Apex Predator of the WWE at TLC 2020 edition that takes place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the match card of the show alongside the match predictions:

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 32/2 (20.0) vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More