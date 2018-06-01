WWE to add three more matches to the MITB PPV event

In combined eight matches have been made official for the MITB show. Apart from the two ladder matches, we will see four titles being defended and if the you consider what is happening off-late then we will have three more matches added to the card.

The first one will be a non-title affair from Smackdown Live, in which Daniel Bryan will be in action. He is the most popular superstar of this generation. WWE officials can't afford to keep him away from such a huge PPV. The fact that he will not feature in a ladder match ensures that he will compete in a singles encounter.

His rivalry with Big Cass has continued ever since the turn of Wrestlemania. He won their earlier encounter at the Backlash PPV event. Plus, Cass also cost him the coveted spot in the MITB ladder match. With that being said, it's almost certain that these two will be booked in a rematch, which will be made official during an upcoming episode of Smackdown Live.

Another such official statement should come for the WWE Raw tag team championships as well. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will have a tag team battle royal with the winner set to become the new contenders for the championships. They will face the team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. The potential schedule for this match will fall at MITB event since we are less than two weeks away from the PPV.

Another huge championship should be added to the match card. Seth Rollins has already received his next rival for the Intercontinental Championship after Elias took him out with a guitar on WWE Raw.

The Architect will definitely seek for revenge against the Drifter and this is expected to ignite a long-term rivalry. The first installment of an upcoming string of matches should begin at MITB PPV. Seth Rollins has been a strong champion and he will definitely give Elias a title shot. Like Bryan, the officials will not want to keep Rollins out of the event as well. So, we are expected to see another title match added to the card.