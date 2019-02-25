WWE to announce multiple championship matches for Fastlane 2019

Smackdown Live has been involved more into this show than WWE Raw as both the men and women’s division championship matches have already been set for Wrestlemania 35. So, there may not be any alteration in the respective lineups that is Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. The blue brand, however, will not follow the same trend as they have confirmed the below-mentioned matches,

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Shane McMahon & The Miz vs. The Usos

As this week’s WWE weekly programs are about to be aired on the USA Network, we have received updates that multiple matches are likely to be added to Fastlane PPV match card. Total three matches should be confirmed of which two will be from WWE Raw and the other one from Smackdown. All three of them will be championship matches.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax & Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be the first match to be announced, this week. The other one from the flagship show will be The Revival vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. The third and final one should be Asuka vs. Mandy Rose for the Smackdown women's championship.

This rivalry on Smackdown for the women’s title is a filler one before Asuka moves on to meet a bigger opponent at Wrestlemania 35. Spoilers for that match are already out and they suggest that Lacey Evans might be the one to set up the next title defense for the Empress of Tomorrow.

From WWE Raw, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) pinned the champions during last week’s edition of Raw. So they will spend more time on the main roster earning a spot on the Fastlane match card. With the presence of the NXT names, the tag team division will at least get the attention they need. Lastly, Nia Jax and Tamina were the only team to confront Sasha Banks and Bayley following their tag team title win. It was just a start of a short feud that should culminate at Fastlane via a championship match.