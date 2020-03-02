WWE to announce two multi-member title matches for Wrestlemania 36

The WWE and Universal Championship matches were booked alongside the NXT Women’s Championship match. Also, the returning John Cena was inserted into the card to take on The Fiend Bray Wyatt to make the rumours true.

Now two more matches are being speculated for the 'show of shows’ on April 5th with both of them contested for the mid-card titles from the red and blue brand of the WWE. Both the United States and Intercontinental Championships will be on the line, as per the current story angles with both the matches set to feature multiple superstars.

Wwfoldschool.com reports that WWE is set to insert two matches into the WrestleMania 36 match card which are as follows,

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan

– United States Championship Match: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio

The Intercontinental title which belongs to the blue brand is currently held by Braun Strowman, who is involved in a feud against Shinsuke Nakamura. As confirmed on this past edition of Smackdown, he will have to defend the belt in a 3-on-1 capacity as Sami Zayn, Cesaro will join forces with Nakamura.

The odds are heavily against Braun Strowman at this point, but he should overcome all the resistance thrown against him to retain the gold and look stronger en route to Wrestlemania.

Later, Sheamus is likely to enter the IC title picture with the mid-card belt being the only unfulfilled goal of his WWE Career. He has never won this mid-card belt and capturing this belt would make him a Grand Slam Winner. So, WWE will finally allow Sheamus to fulfill that at the grandest stage.

As for Daniel Bryan, he is not involved in any significant feud since Royal Rumble 2020. So, involving Bryan in this feud seems the easiest option for the creative team especially as he is a dependable name who can be used in a significant way at Wrestlemania.

In the US title picture, Andrade has just returned from the Wellness Policy Violation suspension period and the negative heat around him might have not gone away.

As mentioned above, defending the belt in a fatal-4-way bout won’t give him the upper-hand. The interesting part is if he drops the belt, it would be possessed by another Mexican superstar sending joyful vibes around the Latin America fanbase.