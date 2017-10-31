WWE to celebrate 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw

Bengaluru, October 31: WWE Monday Night Raw is the longest-running episodic show in the history of television. It is the flagship program offered by the biggest pro-wrestling promotion World that started its journey back in the 90s.

There’s no denying the fact that the pro-wrestling lovers have numerous childhood memories attached to this particular show.

In the month of January, the programme will reach a landmark as WWE starts to prepare for the moment in a big way. WWE Raw will enter the 25th year of its journey in 2018.

Previously, the reports from PWInsider.com stated the officials are set to have a big celebration for this auspicious occasion. This was confirmed by Stephanie McMahon on last night’s WWE Raw.

Just around the Royal Rumble PPV, 22nd January will mark the milestone episode of WWE Raw. It is scheduled to be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York which is home to the Summerslam PPV.

There is a reason why this episode of Raw is planned in New York as it was in this very city WWE Raw started its journey on January 11 in 1993. The Manhattan Center in New York was the venue that hosted it and it is just minutes away from the Barclays Center.

The show put together by Vince McMahon changed the course of pro-wrestling entertainment, forever and made it a global phenomenon.

WWE generally hosts any historic occasion in a big way. So, this time around, we can certainly expect a huge event on that night. Numerous superstars from the past and the present are expected to be on the show to join the grand celebration. We witnessed this during the 1000 episode of Raw in 2012 and also Smackdown 900 last year.

It is also expected that WWE will release a special DVD set for the 25th anniversary featuring some exciting moments of all time from Raw.

Previously, the same was made during the celebration of the 15th anniversary. We could get more on this as we approach January 22nd.