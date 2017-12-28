WWE to crown a new United States Champion in upcoming weeks

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The WWE fans were happy to see Dolph Ziggler getting a championship around his waist which was much needed.

His career was in serious jeopardy for quite sometimes on the blue brand with no relevant storylines reserved for him.

So, this United States title win was said to be saving his career but the fallout event turned out to be the strangest in recent times.

The show-off stated that he is turning his back on the fans since they do not deserve to stand along with best in-ring performer of this generation.

So, he is not going to give them the treat by his performance even after they chanted “you deserve it’ thoroughly. He decided to leave his US Championship in the middle of the ring.

As announced by Daniel Bryan, this week, the authority figures of the show have come to a conclusion that the present champion might have decided to relinquish the belt, willingly. He was not present on this week’s Smackdown Live to address the situation, on his own.

In light of @HEELZiggler's apparent decision to voluntarily relinquish the #USTitle, #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces a TOURNAMENT to crown the next titleholder! pic.twitter.com/xB4CKU4cGf — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2017



So, the General Manager announced that a tournament will be held on the blue brand in weeks to follow by virtue of which we will be crowning a new champion. It was later confirmed on WWE.com that the series will continue for the next few weeks on Smackdown. It was also confirmed that the title will be treated as vacant, for now,

“After Dolph Ziggler seemingly "voluntarily relinquished" the United States Championship just two days after winning it at WWE Clash of Champions, the title’s future has come into focus. On the Dec. 26 edition of SmackDown LIVE, General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed that the next champion will be determined via an Eight-Superstar tournament featuring some of Team Blue’s biggest names.

Who will take hold of the star-spangled championship? Tune into SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!”

Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode won their respective matches on this week’s Smackdown Live to enter the semi-finale of the tournament.

Next week, we expect to see prime names like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn to compete in another first round of matches. We expect to get a new US champion in time for Royal Rumble.