WWE to crown new Smackdown tag team champions due to Jeff Hardy’s injury

We have not seen him in action since the post-Wrestlemania edition of Smackdown Live. Matt & Jeff Hardy competed in a Tag Team Title Match against The Usos to become the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions. The same lineup featured in a house show that took place in Madison, Wisconsin on April 20th. It was the last time that Jeff competed in a match.

So the assumption was that the Charismatic Enigma of the WWE has picked up an injury during the house show match and was forced to go into a sabbatical. It was Dave Meltzer who first reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that SmackDown Live Superstar Jeff Hardy is suffering from some kind of a leg injury:

“Jeff Hardy is injured, I don’t know how severe. It was on the Saturday night show in Madison Wisconsin. He was at the show last night — I haven’t heard about tonight — he was at the show in Rochester Minnesota. He was in the corner of Matt. He was limping significantly so it’s probably some sort of a leg injury.”

Later the same source added that Jeff may be dealing with a problem in his right knee with the severity of the injury yet to be disclosed. He has been wrestling despite having a torn PCL for the past 4 years. His right knee was ruptured in a bike accident back in the year 2015. But he had to continue performing due to wrestling commitments.

So, Dave Meltzer has talked about the future of Smackdown tag team championships. If Jeff Hardy simply needs a few days rest to get over from the banged up condition then the Hardy Boyz may continue with the reign. But rumor mill added that he will have to undergo a surgery to fix the ongoing issue.

And the surgery could happen within the next few days wiping out the chances of his return on Smackdown as of now. In that case, WWE will have to come up with another new tag team champions. This could be the very reason why WWE has abruptly shifted the former Raw tag champs The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) to the blue brand. We have to wait and see whether any confirmed update gets released on younger Hardy's injury in due course.