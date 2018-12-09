WWE to host first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament in 2019

This is why we have received historic women's division matches from the get-go of this year. For example, we have seen first-ever Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber matches in 2018. We will see another such trend to begin, with a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match on December 16th. Plus, another big news might be waiting for them as 2019 kick-starts.

The news is that WWE gas plans to host another women-centric PPV event, next year. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the company has the idea of hosting a Queen of the Ring tournament. Old school fans of pro-wrestling will be very aware of this gimmick specially reserved for the men superstars named King of the Ring tournament.

WWE used to host a separate PPV as well under this name that got extinct at a later point. Now it looks like the officials will present us with a female counterpart of the same with the name of Queen of the Ring. It is still not clear whether it will be a series like Mae Young Classic or a separate show.

Evolution started the trend of hosting separate all-women PPV event in 2018. The trend is likely to go bigger with a second such show named Queen of the ring in-concern. This will be another way of the WWE officials to keep themselves out of controversies considering there will be two yearly events in Saudi Arabia. Both of them will take place sans the female superstars.

So Evolution and Queen of the Ring could be consolation prizes for them, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"WWE wants to do at least one all-women PPV every year, but it’s possible that WWE does two all-women PPV every year, similar how they will be doing two PPVs in Saudi Arabia every year (as the main reason behind WWE doing an all-women’s PPV this year was to ensure people don’t complain about an all-men’s PPV in Saudi Arabia)."

The next time that WWE would go to Saudi Arabia is after Wrestlemania 35. Female superstars will not have the opportunity to go with the roster. Hence, we assume April 2019 is the most likely time when we will see the Queen of the Ring tournament to debut. All of these are in assumption stage as we expect more confirmations on the upcoming event in due course.