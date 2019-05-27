WWE to use Wild Card Rule in future Live Events

Now another big news has arrived about the Wild Card Rule which was only introduced for the TV shows but will now be applied for the house shows as well. Upcoming multiple non-televised shows will also witness cross-brand show-ups trying to set up the match cards even more stacked. The schedule may force some of the top stars to miss their respective brand’s TV shows that is Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live.

WWE Raw superstar Drew McIntyre has been booked for the upcoming Smackdown house shows despite belonging to Raw. You can check his booked dates for the blue brand live events which will not allow him to appear on Raw episodes in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 3rd and the June 10th show in Reno, Nevada,

– Saturday, June 1 in Waco, Texas

– Sunday, June 2 in College Station, Texas

– Monday, June 3 in Corpus Christi, Texas

– Sunday, June 9 in Stockton, California

– Monday, June 10 in Reno, Nevada

Drew McIntyre is currently booked in a feud against Smackdown superstar Roman Reigns and that could be the reason for his appearances. His name is also being promoted for a pay-per-view match against Roman Reigns at Stomping Grounds on June 23rd. So these shows are likely to provide buildup for that match.

Meanwhile, Smackdown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is also set to benifit from this Wild Card Rule as he may be coming back to the title picture. He is now booked in another cross-brand Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Thursday, June 27th.

Apart from this, the show In Singapore is also advertising Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a title match. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Asuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics are also teased to make appearances.

It should be noted that WWE’s business with Live Events has recently turned out to be a debacle in recent times. The company had to cancel three consecutive Smackdown house shows on Mondays due to extremely low ticket sales and schedule the blue brand’s stars for Monday’s taping of Raw. The Wild Card Rule has only been a storyline perspective to hide the real story. If the decline in WWE product continues then the trend of bringing all the stars under one banner could be the only solution.