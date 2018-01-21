WWE: Total Divas revealed blockbuster return at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The 31st edition of WWE Royal Rumble event is going to be an extravaganza. This year, the show will witness the first-ever women's Rumble match which will determine a winner who gets an opportunity to the women's championship at Wrestlemania.

As noted earlier, WWE wanted to keep the strength of both men and women's Royal Rumble match similar. Hence, it was declared that 30 women will compete in it wiping out the rumours of 15 or 20 superstars' battle royal match.

But, at present, we will get only 22 superstars combining the Raw and Smackdown female ones. So, it's evident that there would be a number of names from NXT or from the past. Recently, a huge spoiler regarding the upcoming match was revealed in the E Network reality TV series, Total Divas.

In a recent episode of the show, a backstage segment was shown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of Summerslam PPV. The senior talent relationship officer, Mark Carrano had a meeting with the Bella Twins who asked about their future planning.

Seeing how much the former Divas Champions who used to run the division at one point were eager to come back, Carrano informed them that Royal Rumble would be a perfect time for them. They will involve in a storyline that will lead up to a match at Wrestlemania.

According to the shown segment, Carrano was about to pitch the idea to the creative team of bringing the Bella Twins back onboard for Royal Rumble. Now that these two have been added to the WWE Raw 25th anniversary, it is almost certain that they will officially enter their entry to the historic matchup.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella are the two names that can earn mainstream attention on behalf of the WWE.

However, Nikki is dealing with a career ending concussion whereas Brie has just overcome motherhood which forced them to become part-timers. But, the company can use the popularity of the Twins to a full extent during the Wrestlemania season.