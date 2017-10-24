Triple H returns to in-ring competition at Santiago

Bengaluru, October 24: For the past few days, WWE suffered a few major headaches while setting up matches with multiple superstars suffering from virus infections. The TLC PPV witnessed a monumental return of Kurt Angle in order to fill the void left by The Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

The same problem was met with by Smackdown Live as well during their tour to South America. AJ Styles was called up on Raw to perform at TLC. The main event star, Kevin Owens headed to his home country of Canada to deal with some family problems. So, the Chile crowd could not witness these two superstars in action.

However, a blockbuster return from Triple H to in-ring action made up for that absence, for sure. To hide such issues caused by the marquee players missing on the blue brand, none other than the Cerebral Assassin was called up for the event where he featured in the main event on a short notice.

There was speculation about who his opponent was going to be at the show. In the end, Rusev was pitted against him in a match that was the first for The Game since Wrestlemania 33. Baron Corbin lobbied for the match on Twitter but did not receive it.

The crowd witnessed an entertaining match between the veteran superstar and the hardworking Bulgarian Brute who is quite famous for his heel antics. In the end, Triple H hit his finishing maneuver, Pedigree to pick up the win to the delight of the crowd.

This was not the end of entertainment for the fans in attendance as the 14-time world champion was joined by The New Day after the match. With the trio pushing him for a dance, he started moving his hip to the music of The Unicorns. After some dance moves, he turned on Kofi to deliver yet another Pedigree before leaving the ring. It was a classic WWE moment.