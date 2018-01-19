WWE: Trish Stratus and Chris Jericho confirmed to appear on Raw 25

Bengaluru, Jan 19: The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw is going to be a mega show from the heart of the New York City.

Live from Manhattan and Barclays Center, WWE will celebrate a milestone achieved by the company for the longest running weekly episodic television show in history. Numerous pro-wrestling legends have already been confirmed for the night.

Two more names were added to the list to the much delight of the WWE Universe. As noted earlier, several female superstars from the past were announced to appear on the show, perhaps to take us back to the bygone era.

Speaking of this leads us to the greatest Diva of all time, Trish Stratus without whom, the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw would certainly be incomplete.

She has now been added to appear on the show. The announcement came, all of a sudden on the social media which means that the seven-time champion has just given a positive nod to the appearance.

The popular female star is a mother of two kids, now and was last seen in WWE programming during the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2013. It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to utilize her, five years later. Also, she might intend to enter the first-ever Royal Rumble match on January 28th.

One of the past love interests of Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho will also be returning on the WWE Raw 25th anniversary. The speculations around his status with the company were all over the social media after he was seen performing under New Japan pro-wrestling promotion, a few weeks ago.

However, with his name getting added to the show means that everything is okay between the two parties. We have received some updates regarding this appearance from wrestlingINC.com which stated that no deal has been finalized between WWE and Y2J.

The source suggested that he is a free agent, right now. Perhaps, a contract might get to fruition to make him available for the Wrestlemania season. Check out the comments from the source,

“The talk of Jericho appearing at RAW 25 goes back several months. New Japan Pro Wrestling officials also knew that Jericho would be appearing at RAW 25 when they recently worked with him. Jericho is not signed to any kind of exclusive NJPW contract and he's not currently signed to a WWE deal.”