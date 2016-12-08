WWE: Twitter reacts as Vince McMahon’s wife joins Donald Trump’s administration

Bengaluru, Dec 8: The speculations of the former WWE CEO, Linda McMahon joining as an active member in Donald Trump's administration has indeed come true.
As noted by Trump himself, Linda will be in charge of the Small Business Administration (SBA).
The primary goal of the SBA will be to organize and financially help the small business plans by providing loans. The head of the department will be WWE owner's wife who will have her offices spread all over the USA. Each state will have at least one office, as we speak.
As per Trump's words, her main job will be to get more federal contracts through the growth of SBA. Her secondary goal will be to transform WWE into a global giant. This was the president's comment regarding Linda McMahon's new role:
"Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country's top female executives advising businesses around the globe."
This was her tweet after getting elected:
Honored to be appointed by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as head of @SBAgov advocating for our small businesses & entrepreneurs!— Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) December 7, 2016
Linda McMahon has already served as a senator in 2010 from the seat in Stamford, Connecticut. Trump also mentioned that she has played a pivotal role in the growth behind WWE which started with only 13 workers and now has turned into a global juggernaut with 800 employees.
Meanwhile, the social media reacted with the news:
So proud of my Mom @Linda_McMahon for her appointment to lead the SBA. #GoMom— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) December 7, 2016
Congratulations Mom, I am so proud of you! President-Elect @realDonaldTrump made an excellent choice for the head of @SBAgov! https://t.co/2wUPw3ctWl— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 7, 2016
@PowerWayne @StephMcMahon @realDonaldTrump @SBAgov @Linda_McMahon pic.twitter.com/JBExnXSeBB— Phil (@TheOrangeJoe) December 7, 2016
@VinceMcMahon @Linda_McMahon pic.twitter.com/q9JC2odrDM— Richie Brienza (@Richie_Brienza) December 7, 2016
PEOTUS picks @WWE's @Linda_McMahon to lead @SBAGov b/c global wrestling exec is qualified to support small biz w/ dev/post-disaster #sarcasm pic.twitter.com/rVRUCIsNXq— Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) December 7, 2016
@Linda_McMahon @realDonaldTrump @SBAgov Congrats, Linda!!— Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) December 8, 2016
Incredible news! Congrats @Linda_McMahon ❤️seeing a woman make waves in a mans world. Especially one who's genuine @realDonaldTrump @SBAgov— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 7, 2016
Congrats @Linda_McMahon on your nomination. I'm very proud and know you'll do an excellent job. #SBA— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 7, 2016
@Spiketac223 @VinceMcMahon @Linda_McMahon pic.twitter.com/1WOceGtu6s— Richie Brienza (@Richie_Brienza) December 7, 2016
Congrats to @Linda_McMahon on being chosen to lead the #SBA! I know she'll provide the same insight and dedication that helped build @WWE.— Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2016
Our new head of the U.S. Small Business Association, Linda McMahon. pic.twitter.com/h6Gq0YBzJt— Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) December 8, 2016
OneIndia News
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.