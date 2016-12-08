English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE: Twitter reacts as Vince McMahon’s wife joins Donald Trump’s administration

By Raja

Bengaluru, Dec 8: The speculations of the former WWE CEO, Linda McMahon joining as an active member in Donald Trump's administration has indeed come true.

As noted by Trump himself, Linda will be in charge of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

The McMahon family (image courtesy Twitter)
The McMahon family (image courtesy Twitter)

The primary goal of the SBA will be to organize and financially help the small business plans by providing loans. The head of the department will be WWE owner's wife who will have her offices spread all over the USA. Each state will have at least one office, as we speak.

As per Trump's words, her main job will be to get more federal contracts through the growth of SBA. Her secondary goal will be to transform WWE into a global giant. This was the president's comment regarding Linda McMahon's new role:

"Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country's top female executives advising businesses around the globe."

This was her tweet after getting elected:


Linda McMahon has already served as a senator in 2010 from the seat in Stamford, Connecticut. Trump also mentioned that she has played a pivotal role in the growth behind WWE which started with only 13 workers and now has turned into a global juggernaut with 800 employees.

Meanwhile, the social media reacted with the news:


OneIndia News

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 381, 126/10 (35.5) vs ENG 344
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2016, 15:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2016

Latest Videos

+ More