WWE: Twitter reacts as Vince McMahon’s wife joins Donald Trump’s administration

The primary goal of the SBA will be to organize and financially help the small business plans by providing loans. The head of the department will be WWE owner's wife who will have her offices spread all over the USA. Each state will have at least one office, as we speak.

As per Trump's words, her main job will be to get more federal contracts through the growth of SBA. Her secondary goal will be to transform WWE into a global giant. This was the president's comment regarding Linda McMahon's new role:

"Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country's top female executives advising businesses around the globe."

This was her tweet after getting elected:

Honored to be appointed by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as head of @SBAgov advocating for our small businesses & entrepreneurs! — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) December 7, 2016



Linda McMahon has already served as a senator in 2010 from the seat in Stamford, Connecticut. Trump also mentioned that she has played a pivotal role in the growth behind WWE which started with only 13 workers and now has turned into a global juggernaut with 800 employees.

