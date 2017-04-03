English
WWE: Twitterati mourn as The Undertaker retires at Wrestlemania

By Staff

Bengaluru, April 3: The Undertaker might have retired from in-ring competition after suffering a loss against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33.

He is said to be going into sunset due to an upcoming hip surgery which might not allow him to wrestle anymore. The win-loss record for the Phenome now stands at 23-2 at Mania.

The Undertaker (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
The Undertaker (Image courtesy: wwe.com)

Although WWE has not confirmed that it was Undertaker's last match, the signs that the Deadman made after the match, it was evident that we have seen the last of him. He left off his gloves, his jacket and his hat inside the ring to sign the same.

Plus, more significantly, Undertaker broke his character for the first time on live television.

After the match, he went to his wife, Michelle McCool to embrace and kiss her. This might be the final hint given by him of his retirement.

Also, particularly, for this match, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross was brought back to call it down in the commentary table since the creative planned it as the Deadman's final match.

However, there is a massive fan backlash over the company taking this decision, all of a sudden.

The Undertaker is considered to be the greatest performer ever in the history of the pro-wrestling industry and hence he deserved better.

The match with Reigns came up out of nowhere and got zero build up. Just because Vince McMahon wants Reigns to be the next face of the company, Taker was forced to digest the pinfall.

We are eagerly waiting for tonight's Raw to see whether a further address is made regarding Taker's career or not. Meanwhile, the twitter is flooded with the hashtag #ThankYouTaker.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Monday, April 3, 2017, 12:46 [IST]
