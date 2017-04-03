WWE: Twitterati mourn as The Undertaker retires at Wrestlemania

Although WWE has not confirmed that it was Undertaker's last match, the signs that the Deadman made after the match, it was evident that we have seen the last of him. He left off his gloves, his jacket and his hat inside the ring to sign the same.

Plus, more significantly, Undertaker broke his character for the first time on live television.

After the match, he went to his wife, Michelle McCool to embrace and kiss her. This might be the final hint given by him of his retirement.

Also, particularly, for this match, WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross was brought back to call it down in the commentary table since the creative planned it as the Deadman's final match.

However, there is a massive fan backlash over the company taking this decision, all of a sudden.

The Undertaker is considered to be the greatest performer ever in the history of the pro-wrestling industry and hence he deserved better.

The match with Reigns came up out of nowhere and got zero build up. Just because Vince McMahon wants Reigns to be the next face of the company, Taker was forced to digest the pinfall.

We are eagerly waiting for tonight's Raw to see whether a further address is made regarding Taker's career or not. Meanwhile, the twitter is flooded with the hashtag #ThankYouTaker.

Thank you for an amazing career and Thank you for entertaining us for 26+ years you are the greatest of all time #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/tSjc5BL6Sj — Fadi (@Ram_Paige7) April 3, 2017

Legit Crushed right now. Took this photo at a Smackdown taping in Wichita Kansas #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/DSZYcvDkmf — Marcus Barnett (@MarcusBarnett86) April 3, 2017

Today we say goodbye to a Legend that comes only once in a lifetime.

4 . 2 . 17 #ThankYouTaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tLMJsCqHbC — SimpleSaeed (@SimpleSaeed) April 3, 2017

I hope @WWEMarkWCalaway gets the best send off ever tomorrow on raw because he's deserves it #thankyoutaker @WWE @WrestleMania — Dalton (@daltontheboss18) April 3, 2017

He may be gone but his legend lives within us 👆🏼#ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Mg5qHSFEuv — T E M E😍 (@temyongggg) April 3, 2017

Dudes career spanned 6 different eras in WWE and never missed a beat in the ring Sad this is the end but he is still the goat #thankyoutaker — Billy Weber (@TheBillyWeber) April 3, 2017

OneIndia News