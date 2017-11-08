Two big returns added on next week’s Monday Night Raw

New Delhi, Nov 8: The WWE roster is on a tour of the United Kingdom to host a string of shows. This included this week's edition of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live, as well to build up the storylines for Survivor Series PPV. We have seen title changes too to change the lineups for the upcoming PPV.

Next week, both the brand's roster will fly back to the United States. It will mark the beginning of the Survivor Series week. Raw and Smackdown will make the final hype up of the show at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking of the hype ups brings us to the biggest box-office attraction of the WWE who is all set to be back in next week's WWE Raw. It is now confirmed that the reigning Universal Champion will return to the go home edition of the flagship program for Survivor Series.



Needless to say that the beast incarnate will be sending a strong message for his opponent at the PPV, the WWE Champion, AJ Styles. Considering the upcoming cross-brand match at the event, we can certainly expect both the champions to be present on the show and have a final confrontation prior to their collision.



Apart from this comeback, Roman Reigns is also expected to be back in WWE Raw, next week. WWE has not confirmed it, yet. But, reports from wrestlingINC.com confirmed the appearance by the franchise player of the company,

“WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will make his return to TV on next week's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta. Reigns has been out of action for several weeks with the viral infection that went around the locker room.”

Although The Big Dog will be back on the show, chances are less that he will be seen competing in the Survivor Series PPV, unless a last minute arrangement made for him. He was initially scheduled to take the final spot available for the traditional tag team match.

But, Jason Jordan reserved the spot as declared by the Raw GM, Kurt Angle. Hence, Reigns might just be used to promote the PPV event. We are about to learn more on this on the packed edition of next week's WWE Raw.