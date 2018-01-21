WWE: Two main event matches finalized for Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, Jan 21: The Wrestlemania season is approaching towards us with the Royal Rumble being closer to us. On January 28th, the prestigious battle royal will be hosted in Philadelphia to start the angles for the biggest event of the year. Usually, this is the show where seeds get planted of Wrestlemania matches.

This year too, there should not be an exception. In addition, there will be a women's Rumble match to kick-off the storylines in the female roster. Also, the upcoming WWE Raw 25th anniversary is the rumoured spot where we will see at least one big storyline to kick-off.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has spoken about the main event matches at this year's Wrestlemania. According to him, two of the matches have been locked in for the show. The first one is pretty obvious which will happen between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

So, it is certain that the Big Dog will lose the Intercontinental Title at a certain point and then move onto a feud against the beast incarnate. The Universal Champion, on the other hand, will retain his title in the triple threat match at Royal Rumble PPV.

The second main event confirmed by the source is the match between John Cena and The Undertaker. At this point, the stage could not be better to set up this match at the biggest event of the year. Check out the comments from the source hinting that the dream match is finally happening,

“Right now, the two top matches for Mania are scheduled as Lesnar vs. Reigns and Cena vs. Undertaker. So unless Undertaker changes his mind, and given how hard they promoted him for the 25th Raw and his being backstage at the TV in Birmingham on 1/9, it makes that seem unlikely, one would expect the angle for Cena vs. Undertaker to be shot in two weeks on the 25th Raw.”

Will we see the Undertaker at #WrestleMania34? @bruceprichard tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 the Deadman told him #WrestleMania last year was his final match, but Bruce is quick to point he's heard this before. pic.twitter.com/iWYWAqZqpr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 12, 2018



The Undertaker's health is not much of a concern according to a recent report. Brice Prichard has stated that the Deadman is in the best of shape, right now. So, physically he should not have any problems to compete in yet another Wrestlemania. These are the comments from Prichard,

“I thought he looked the best I’ve seen him in 10 years, he said he felt better than he’s felt in 10 years. He looked fabulous.”

With that being said, we can certainly expect the one of a kind match is finally happening. WWE Raw 25th anniversary is the rumoured place to witness the storyline get kicked-off between them.