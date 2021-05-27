WWE unhappy with John Cena for apologizing to Chinese fans

Bengaluru, May 27: Backstage officials in WWE and some of the talents of the company are reportedly unhappy with John Cena over apologizing to China for calling Taiwan a country.
According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast (who recently broke the news of WWE returning to touring in July), the whole thing didn't 'go well' with a portion of WWE employees.
There are speculations that the former franchise player of the company might receive some backstage heat for the apology and Zarian noted on the situation saying, “Disappointment is more the word I heard coming from some talent.”
The source later added, “The apology bothers [WWE] because they didn’t issue it. It was outside pressure that they have no control over... A lot of the chatter from non-executive level status was negative. Personally, I don’t know what the boards' opinion was but I have heard it’s not positive”
During a promotional tour for Fast & Furious 9 (a film directed by Taiwanese-American Justin Lin), John Cena referred to Taiwan as “the first country” to watch the film speaking to TVBS that sparked outrage among the Chinese fans. The video went viral receiving nearly 3 million views on Weibo, as the Chinese media demanded an apology from the WWE Superstar.
John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL— Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021
