WWE universal champion Kevin Owens slammed by a kid’s mother at live event

The incident took place at a Raw-exclusive house show in Lowell, Massachusetts. He was scheduled to face his opponent at the Roadblock PPV, Roman Reigns in a singles contest.

During his entrance, he saw a kid wearing a t-shirt of Roman Reigns and cheering for the Samoan Superstar.

Owens took his time to go towards the fan and advised him not to wear Reigns' t-shirt, ever again. The Kid got scared as Owens literally scolded him.

That was not the end of it. Owens ended up losing the match up at the live event against Reigns. While going back to the locker room, he went to the fan, once again screaming, “I'm your father." You can watch the clip below:

Once these consequences transpired, the kid who was just 7-year-old was visibly upset. Owens' heel gestures not only ruined his evening but he is no mood to attend any of the WWE events, further. Owens put a tweet on his account from the live event.

"A wrestler told my son not to not to touch him. I'm completely heartbroken...Well, not really but if I complain maybe I'll get free stuff!" pic.twitter.com/VbXjLzLYOg — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 12, 2016

But, the kid's mother was furious for hurting the little guy and posted her comments on the social media. She went on to slam both the champion and WWE to hurt a fans' sentiment for no reason. Here's part of her comments:

“Kevin Owens lost to Roman Reigns and he was walking away from the ring my son was just standing there on his seat watching and Kevin Owens jumped towards him and yelled at him 'I am your father' which made no sense but with the sudden movement and loudness made all of us jump and my son almost fell off his seat. My son is crushed and whenever he talks about it, he tears up.

"I can't believe a wrestler would actually treat a 7-year-old fan this way. Shame on you Kevin Owens and WWE."

OneIndia News