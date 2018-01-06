WWE: Update on a big Wrestlemania match for John Cena

Bengaluru, Jan 6: The Wrestlemania season is approaching towards us, quickly. The Royal Rumble is considered to be the first step while building up the matches for the biggest event of the year.

Hence, the speculations are going wild on the rumour mill trying to find out the matches that will be reserved for the main event superstars of the company.

Speaking of which brings us to the franchise player of the company who is bound to receive a marquee match at the upcoming show of shows. 'Big Match John’ has been out of the main event spotlight in the grandest stage for the past few years. The last time, he was seen in the same spot was at Wrestlemania 29 against The Rock.

The recent reports are indicating that the Cenation Leader will share the main event scene alongside Roman Reigns against a big opponent. The previous reports were suggesting that he would win the Royal Rumble match to go on to challenge either Brock Lesnar or AJ Styles for their respective title. However, the idea was nixed out, recently.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that John Cena will feature in a much bigger capacity than that of a championship match. It is a certain indication that the most trusted name in the history of the company will be a focal point of the upcoming edition of Wrestlemania.

Check out the likely options for Cena that might be planned by the officials,

“The Undertaker, Batista, Hulk Hogan, and Goldberg were all mentioned but not all of those are a possibility. Another name that isn’t much of a possibility is The Rock, as he keeps talking about how booked his calendar is even requiring him to rethink a presidential run in 2020 due to everything he’s slated to do. But never say never in WWE.”

As you can see, all of the considered names are the part-timers in the WWE, nowadays but have been the main-eventer over the years. So, we can certainly expect to see a dream match getting culminated at Wrestlemania 34 including Cena. The source has not given any concrete update about the match. So, we have to wait for a bit to learn more about it.