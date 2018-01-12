WWE: Update on Brock Lesnar’s injury and comeback date

Bengaluru, Jan 12: This past edition of WWE Raw witnessed a ruckus created by Braun Strowman. The two opponents of him at Royal Rumble felt his wrath and could not leave the show on their own feet.

It was another brutal display by the resident monster of the WWE, nowadays. It was done to build a huge statement for the championship match.

Brock Lesnar came back to the flagship show this week to address his brawl with Kane from last week. However, the Big Red Machine was up for another fight. He attacked Lesnar from behind and started a brawl at the backstage area.

Braun Strowman joined the party sooner to capitalize on the situation and unleashed a rampage. He was the last one standing tall in this situation who drove a metal frame on both Kane and Lesnar to bury them underneath it. It was an unreal scene after which both of them was addressed by the doctors.

As we have seen the Universal Champion was taken out of the arena with the help of a stretcher hinting that he suffered an injury. Later, WWE.com gave an update on the condition of both Lesnar and Kane,

“After Braun Strowman used a grappling hook to tear down a lighting truss and send it crashing down on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane, WWE.com can confirm that Lesnar is undergoing examination by WWE medical personnel. Kane, meanwhile, refused medical attention.

It is unknown how this incident will affect the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble involving all three Superstars.”

It was stated by the company that the title match at Royal Rumble PPV is in certain jeopardy following the attack. However, the fans don't need to worry as this is just a kayfabe attack and these two behemoths are not having a real concussion.

Maintaining this built-up storyline, the beast incarnate will not be present on WWE Raw, next week. But, he was added to the 25th anniversary of the show advertised by the venue hinting that the go-home show for Royal Rumble will be graced by his presence. It is certain that the Conqueror will look to bring total carnage on the show hyping up the championship match.